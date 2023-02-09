Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Taylor Dane Added To The All Star Freestyle Show At NJPAC

The performance is on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8 PM.

Feb. 09, 2023  
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents a spectacular night of Freestyle, Freestyle for All - just added to the all-star line- up is Taylor Dane, she will join Brenda K. Starr, Rob Base, George Lamond, Lisette Melendez, Noel, Freedom Williams, Seduction, Johnny O, Rockell, Joe Zangie, Lil Suzi all are taking to the stage to perform their hits on Saturday, April 8th at 8PM.

Taylor Dane ("I'll Always Love You + Tell it To My Heart)
George Lamond ("Bad of the Heart")
Rob Base ("It Takes Two")
Brenda K. Starr ("I Still Believe")
Noel ("Silent Morning")
Freedom Williams (C+C Music Factory's "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)")
Seduction ("Two to Make It Right")
Johnny O ("Fantasy Girl," "Runaway Love")
Lisette Melendez ("Together Forever")
Rockell ("In a Dream")
Joe Zangie ("In My Dreams")
Lil Suzi ("Take Me In Your Arms")

Tickets to see Freestyle for All go on sale to the public Friday, February 3, 2023. Reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting in person at the NJPAC Box Office, 1 Center Street in Newark, N.J.




