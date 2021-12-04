'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS: THE MUSICAL to Bring Christmas Cheer to Mercer County Community College

The excitement and wonder of the long-awaited midnight visit by Santa Claus, made famous in Clement Moore's beloved poem, is brought to the stage by The Kelsey Players in a fun and enchanting musical, "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." Bring the whole family - even the littlest ones - for this joyous holiday tradition at Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre.



Performances will take place Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Kelsey Theatre is located on the college's West Windsor campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road.



In the true spirit of giving, Kelsey Theatre is participating in the Toys for Tots drive. Unwrapped new toys may be dropped off in the theatre's lobby through Dec. 13.

It is 1822 and Clement Moore who is a professor at Columbia University, always writes a poem and reads it to his family on Christmas Eve. However, this year he is feeling pressure because his youngest daughter, Charity, is sick, she might die. As he experiences writer's block, a Christmas mouse named Diana appears to him and two dancing gumdrops - and they (and the audience) help him to write "'Twas The Night Before Christmas" - a magical poem with dancing reindeer and dancing snowflakes delighting all who behold with a very happy ending.

The cast includes: Santa of the North Pole as himself; Ken Ambs of Newtown, Pennsylvania, as Clement Moore; Ben Cole of Hamilton as William Moore; Diane Wargo of Ewing as Eliza Moore; Ayla Delvalle of Trenton as Margaret Moore; Cameron McCormick of Newtown, Pennsylvania and Mia Godfrey of Robbinsville as Charity Moore; and John P. Costello of Hamilton Square as Mr. Kringle. The production is directed by Diane Wargo.

The ensemble includes: The Bentley Family - Marla Iezzo of Hamilton; Luddy Iezzo of Hamilton; Kate Kopera of Hamilton; Campbell Tormey of Ewing; Jayden Anderson of Ewing; The Marshall Family - Chandler Miller of Trenton:, Cameron Miller of Trenton; Laila Boccella of Langhorne, PA; Dhasani Scaife of Trenton; Sha'ni Parker of Trenton; The Whittleby Family - Serenity Boffa of Langhorne, Pennsylvania; Sanai Brown of Trenton; Nayla Hill of Trenton; Kate Mazzoni of Cranbury; Eva McGowen of Warminster, Pennsylvania; Brielle Rowell of Trenton; The McGuilicutty Family - Carlos Gonzalez-Najera of Burlington; Cathy Coryat of Cream Ridge; Aimee Clark of Lawrenceville; Justin Casler of Hamilton; Jamai Brown of Trenton.

The staff includes: M. Kitty Getlik - Producer/Lighting Designer of Hamilton; Diane Wargo - Director of Ewing; Pat Masterson - Music Director of Lambertville; Chelsea Wargo - Choreographer of Ewing; Kate Pinner - Costumer of Allentown; Bernie McGowen - Sound Designer of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Virginia May McGowen - Stage Manager of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Danielle Miller-Winrow - Assistant Stage Manager of Trenton; Jana Graham - Second Assistant of Hamilton.



The crew includes: Riley McGowen of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Juliana Gonzalez-Najera of Burlington; Kira Casler of Hamilton; Caitlin and Danielle Treacy of Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania.



Tickets are $10 for children, students and senior citizens and $12 for adults. Tickets may be purchased online at kelsey.mccc.edu or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333 or ordered directly at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35232.

Kelsey Theatre is located on the Mercer County Community College campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor Township, NJ. The theater is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org. Please note that proof of vaccination or negative Covid test within 48 hours is required at door, and masks are required to be worn inside the theatre.

Photo Credit: MCCC