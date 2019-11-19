'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS Comes To Life On Kelsey Stage

The naughty and nice alike won't want to miss Santa's annual visit to Kelsey Theatre on the Mercer County Community College (MCCC) West Windsor Campus, when the Kelsey Players reprise a musical stage adaptation of the classic "Twas the Night Before Christmas" for five shows, Dec. 6-8.

Show times are Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 7 and 8 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Children are invited to have their picture taken with Santa after the show. Kelsey Theatre is located on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

In addition, the theater is currently collecting new, unwrapped toys during all performances of "Twas" and continuing through Dec. 15. Donations through Dec. 1 will support Toys For Tots, with toys collected afterwards to be donated to HomeFront in Lawrenceville. A collection box is located in the Kelsey Theatre lobby.

Based on the Clement Moore poem by the same name, "Twas the Night Before Christmas" is a delightful musical adaptation complete with singing reindeer, sugar plums, and a mouse that will definitely be stirring! Join the Moore family, neighbors, and townspeople, circa 1822, as they wait and watch for the most welcome and highly-anticipated midnight visitor of the year.

Reprising their roles as Clement and Eliza Moore are Ken Ambs of Newtown, Pa., and Diane Wargo of Ewing. John Costello of Hamilton Square is Mr. Kringle. Featured as the Moore children are Freddie Iezzo of Hamilton and Kyle Stretch of Morrisville, Pa., as Christopher Moore, and Erin Downey of Howell as Margaret Moore.

The ensemble includes: Mason Ambs of Newtown, Pa.; Jayden Anders, Trey Anderson, Ayla Delvalle, Xavier Knowles, and Brielle Rowell of Trenton; Jasper Bligh, Ken McCormick, and Wes Sullivan of Yardley, Pa.; Cathy Corvat of Cream Ridge; Gabriella DiRusso and Evan Grace Obregon of Princeton Junction; Kelsey Egan, Donna Hutchinson, Luddy A. Iezzo II, Marla Mangione Iezzo, Maeto Iezzo, Kate Koperea, and John Kopera, of Hamilton; Mia Godfrey, Stephanie Renzi, Rita Ribeiro, and Raquel Richardson of Robbinsville; Carlos Gonzalez-Najera of Burlington; Evangaline McGowan of Bristol, Pa.; Benjamin Schafer of Bordentown; Suzanne Smith of Fallsington, Pa.; and Georgina Willoughby.

The show's production team includes Director Diane Wargo, Music Director Pat Masterson, Choreographer Samantha Otto, Dance Captain Caitlin Treacy, Sound Designer Bernie McGowen, Producer/Light Designer M. Kitty Getlik, Stage Manager Ginny McGowen, Costumer Kate Pinner, and Assistant Stage Manager Danielle Miller-Winrow.

Tickets for "Twas" are $12 for adults, and $10 for children/students and seniors. They may be purchased online at kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Free parking is available next to the theater. For more information or to receive a printed copy of the brochure, call the box office or visit the theatre website.





