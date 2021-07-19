TSquared Production Company and Studio Players Present OCEAN ADVENTURES! This Month

Summer is here, and you know what that means. Pirates, mermaids, and seagulls, of course! That's right, mateys. In just two weeks, TSquared Production Company invites you to join in and for a return to in- person performances.

The company will be setting sail with Studio Players this month to bring you Ocean Adventures!, an afternoon of theatre featuring four new children's plays with a nautical twist.

All plays will be directed by Alicia Hayes. The lineup of plays is:

SEAGULL SHARING

By Allyssa Hynes

ABANDONED SHIP!By Brendan O'Brien

A TAIL OF TWO MERMAIDSBy Alicia Whavers

KRILL'S QUESTBy Angelle Whavers

Ocean Adventures! will be performed live and in-person on July 31st at 2pm. The performance will take place at Studio Playhouse,14 Alvin Pl, Montclair, NJ 07043. You only get one chance to see this show live, so rally the whole family and come out for some fun! Tickets will be available at https://studioplayhouse.org/.