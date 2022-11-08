TOP OF THE WORLD: A CARPENTERS TRIBUTE CHRISTMAS SHOW Comes to MPAC, December 4

Enjoy a nostalgic journey through the Carpenters greatest hits as well as holiday favorites like "Merry Christmas Darling" while sharing the backstories behind the music when Top of the World performs at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Sunday, December 4 at 3 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.

The incomparable Carpenters gave us some of the most unforgettable ballads and melodic pop songs of all time, including "Close To You," "We've Only Just Begun," "Rainy Days and Mondays" and "Yesterday Once More."

After the performance, partake in MPAC's Theatre of Light. This free community event in partnership with Morris Arts begins at 5 pm at Vail Mansion Plaza, adjacent to MPAC.

Top Of The World is the world's premier tribute to The Carpenters. Fronted by singer Debbie Taylor, her Karen Carpenter vocal resemblance is absolutely astonishing. She is backed by a seven-piece band consisting of top-notch, professional industry musicians who have had amazing careers in their own right. The band members are all multi-instrumentalists and at times use 3 keyboards to recreate the incredibly complex arrangements created by Richard Carpenter. The attention to detail paired with saxophone, trumpet, flute and many more instruments complete every song to perfection!

This Carpenters Tribute Band brings the most authentic versions of the Carpenters music to the stage. No doubt, you will be singing along as they perform hits like; "Close To You", "We've Only Just Begun", "Rainy Days And Mondays", "Please Mr. Postman" and "Yesterday Once More", to name a few. Debbie captures the warm tones and contralto range that made Karen's voice so unique. Sit back and enjoy as Debbie and her band take you on a nostalgic journey through the Carpenters greatest hits while sharing some of the backstories behind the music.

