TOO FAT FOR CHINA to Open Centenary Stage Company Fringe Festival

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Centenary Stage Company launches its annual Fringe Festival with comedian, comic storyteller, and professional Jew Phoebe Potts and her acclaimed one-woman show, Too Fat For China, running November 5–8, 2026, in the Kutz Theatre at the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University.

Written, drawn, and performed by Potts, Too Fat For China follows her often hilarious, deeply personal, and sometimes heartbreaking journey to adopt a baby. After an adoption in the United States goes horribly wrong, Potts finds herself confronting the complicated realities of adoption at home and internationally. Along the way, she grapples with her own role as a middle-class white woman navigating the adoption industry, as her expectations, assumptions, morals, and values are challenged in unexpected ways.

Part comedy, part personal reckoning, and part search for connection, Too Fat For China is a tragicomic exploration of the lengths people will go to find more love, more life, and more family. With unflinching honesty and a sharp comedic sensibility, Potts examines the contradictions, absurdities, and emotional complexities of the adoption process, transforming a deeply personal experience into a theatrical story that is both funny and thought-provoking.

Potts brings her story to life with a distinctive visual element: a larger-than-life, hand-cranked scroll of her own comic strips, illustrating the running “newsreel” inside her head. The combination of live storytelling and original illustrations creates a singular theatrical experience, blending humor, visual art, and candid reflection.

The production has enjoyed sold-out performances at Gloucester Stage Company and throughout Greater Boston before traveling to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland, where it received strong reviews during its month-long run. Potts later brought Too Fat For China to New York City's United Solo Festival, where the production won the Best Storytelling award in 2023.

The show's impact has been recognized by critics, including Megan Kempton of DC Theater Arts, who praised Potts' compelling stage presence and comedic talent:

“Potts' presence grips the viewer so firmly that it is impossible to look away... she is capital H Hilarious.”

As the opening production of Centenary Stage Company's 2026/27 Fringe Festival, Too Fat For China sets the stage for a season of distinctive voices, adventurous storytelling, and unconventional theatrical experiences. The Fringe Festival celebrates artists who push creative boundaries and invite audiences to encounter stories that challenge expectations, provoke thought, and inspire conversation.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 6, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

All performances take place in the Kutz Theatre at the Lackland Performing Arts Center, located at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ, on the campus of Centenary University.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Tickets range from $27.50 - $30.00 for adults with discounts available for students and children under 12. Thursday evening performances offer a special Buy One / Get One Rush Ticket Special available only in person at the Centenary Stage Company beginning at 5:00pm on the evening.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company Box Office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company Box Office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday, 1:00–5:00 p.m., and two hours prior to each performance.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 06 Hrs 03 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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