THIS WONDERFUL LIFE Opens At Skyline Theatre Company This Weekend

Skyline Theatre Company, a professional theatre company and in residence at the Fair Lawn Community Center in Bergen County's Fair Lawn, presents Steve Murray's "This Wonderful Life" this Sunday only December 8th at 3:00pm.

Skyline Theatre Company's gift for you this holiday season is their charming stage adaptation of the Frank Capra holiday classic "It's A Wonderful Life" titled, This Wonderful Life! Actor David C. Neal stars and inhabits every role in this funny and touching retelling of the iconic holiday film. George Bailey, Clarence the angel, the evil Mr. Potter and the entire town of Bedford Falls come to life as a single actor creates this inspiring story about the effect one hardworking man's life has on the people around him and the world.

This holiday event begins with a live holiday musical mini-concert and the play is followed by an audience sing-a-long of holiday favorites! The music live will be provided by live musicians under the direction of Fernanda Douglas. This is the perfect holiday show for audiences of all ages!

Skyline Theatre Company's professional theatrical production will be presented Sunday, December 8th at 3:00pmat the George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation in the Fair Lawn Community Center, 10-10 20th Street, in Bergen County's Fair Lawn. The show is directed by Skyline Theatre Company's Artistic Director Sam Scalamoni.

Professional actor David C. Neal portrays all of the characters in the fictional town of Bedford Falls, returning to the Skyline stage having appeared previously in its productions of The Elephant Man, My Fair Lady, The 39 Steps, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Funny Girl, Our Town, and several Skyline Stages Festival productions

Individual tickets prices range from $20 to $29 and are on sale through Skyline's online box office at SkylineTheatreCompany.org and its in-person box office at 800-474-1299. For ticket reservations or for more information about Skyline go to skylinetheatrecompany.org.

All performances take place at the George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation in the Fair Lawn Community Center in Fair Lawn, NJ. More information is also available via our social media platforms on Facebook at SkylineTheatreCo and on Twitter @SkylineBergen.

Founded in 1995, Skyline Theatre Company's mission is to bring together professional artists to create quality theatre that entertains and inspires an audience. We make commitments to the education of young people in all aspects of the arts and to cultivating and nurturing new artists and their works.

Skyline Theatre Company is a proud Associate Member of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Skyline Theatre Company depends on private donations, corporate sponsorships, grants, and supportive audiences to fund its programming. Funding is made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on Arts/Department of State, through grant funds administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs.

Skyline Theatre Company enjoys warm support for bringing inspirational, professional theatre to Bergen County and Northern New Jersey.

More information can be found at SkylineTheatreCompany.org.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You