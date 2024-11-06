THEATER OF LIGHT to be Presented at Mayo Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The universal symbol of light will illuminate the rich cultural diversity of our community when Mayo Performing Arts Center transforms the Vail Mansion Plaza into a “Theater of Light” on Sunday, November 24 at 5 pm.



Theatre of Light, a free MPAC Arts in the Community event, takes place Sunday, November 24 at the Vail Mansion Plaza, adjacent to MPAC, from 5 pm – 7 pm. MPAC Arts in the Community events are sponsored by ADP.



“Theatre of Light is an opportunity to bring together our diverse community and to inspire, engage and connect people from all backgrounds through the joy of the arts,” said Allison Larena, President & CEO, MPAC.



The fifth annual Theatre of Light event will features specially lit magical winged dancers, music, dance, ice carving, crafts and concludes with a light parade around the Vail Mansion driveway.



This year’s event will include participation and/or performances from the following community artists:

Live Ice carving by Okamoto Studio

MPAC Performing Arts Company

Unity Steppers – Morristown Neighborhood House

LED Winged Dancers with LED juggler via Fluxion Entertainment

DJ Lingo



In preparation for Theatre of Light 2024, free crown and wand making workshops will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 10 am and 1 pm at the Morris Museum, located at 6 Normandy Heights Road in Morristown. Free parking is available at the Museum.



“Theatre of Light is truly a celebration of community,” added Kadie Dempsey, MPAC’s Community Engagement Director and Principle, Core Creative Placemaking. “We believe that by engaging community in the process, the event takes on a deeper and more meaningful experience for participants and the community.”



The event will be held rain, or shine. Rain site will be St. Peter’s Church.



MPAC’s Theatre of Light is being coordinated by CORE Creative Placemaking. CORE’s principles, Morristown residents Kadie Dempsey and Dan Fenelon, create experiences that Inspire, engage and connect.

Comments