THE WEDDING SINGER to Open at Centenary Stage Company This Summer
The musical comedy will be staged at the Sitnik Theatre in Hackettstown.
Centenary Stage Company will present THE WEDDING SINGER in the Sitnik Theatre from July 8–19.
Based on the New Line Cinema film written by Tim Herlihy, the musical features music by Matthew Sklar, a book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, and lyrics by Beguelin. Set in 1985, the story follows Robbie Hart, a wedding singer whose fiancée leaves him at the altar. After a series of disastrous performances, Robbie finds himself falling for Julia, a waitress who is engaged to another man.
The cast includes Matt Steen as Robbie, Megan Schmeidhauser as Julia, Jeremy Ashton as Glen, Nicole Boscarino as Holly, Kai Vialva as Sammy, Jack Sisk as George, Cynthia Livingstone and Deidre Worth as Rosie and Angie, and Raelyn Menon as Linda. The company also includes Stacie Michelle, Kayla Chirip, Zac Cruz, Evan Finkbeiner, Evan Flick, Cherise Graham, James Kaminski, Maximus Klevence, Miah Moore, Asher Paterno, Joseph Racz, Kylie Smith, Audrey Katie Taylor, Amanda Whitmore, Hunter Grayce Williams, and Josh Zagare.
Ticket Information
Performances are scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 at 2:00 p.m.; Thursdays, July 9 and 16 at 7:00 p.m.; Fridays, July 10 and 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, July 11 and 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, July 12 and 19 at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets range from $20 to $35. Thursday evening performances feature buy-one-get-one tickets available at the box office beginning at 5:00 p.m. on the day of the performance.
Performances take place in the Sitnik Theatre at the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University, located at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, New Jersey.
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