THE WEDDING SINGER Enters Final Weekend at Centenary Stage Company

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There's still time to relive the music, fashion, and fun of the 1980s as Centenary Stage Company's production of The Wedding Singer heads into its final weekend of performances. The hit musical concludes with five final performances Wednesday, July 15 through Sunday, July 19 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center.

Based on the hit film starring Adam Sandler, The Wedding Singer transports audiences back to the outrageous world of the 1980s, where wedding singer Robbie Hart is the life of every party—until he's left at the altar on his own wedding day. As Robbie struggles to move forward, an unexpected romance with the kindhearted Julia reminds him that true love may be closer than he realizes. Bursting with laugh-out-loud comedy, colorful characters, and a high-energy score inspired by the decade's biggest pop hits, The Wedding Singer is a feel-good musical packed with heart and nostalgia.

Leading the cast is Matthew Steen as Robbie Hart alongside Megan Schmeidhauser as Julia. Featured performers include Jeremy Ashton as Glen, Asher Paterno as Holly, Kai Vialva as Sammy, Jack Sisk as George, Cynthia Livingstone and Deidre Worth sharing the roles of Rosie and Angie, and Raelyn Memon as Linda. The production also features an energetic ensemble whose singing and dancing capture the spirit of one of music's most iconic decades.

"The Wedding Singer has been a fantastic way to launch our Summerfest season," said Christopher Young, General Manager of Centenary Stage Company. "We've loved seeing audiences embrace the comedy, music, and incredible performances from this cast. If you've been meaning to see the show, this final weekend is your last opportunity."

Adapted from the New Line Cinema film written by Tim Herlihy, The Wedding Singer features music by Matthew Sklar, a book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Its irresistible blend of romance, comedy, and '80s nostalgia has made it a favorite with audiences around the world.

Final performance dates are:

Wednesday, July 15 at 2:00 PM

Thursday, July 16 at 7:00 PM

Friday, July 17 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 18 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, July 19 at 2:00 PM

Tickets range from $20–$35, with discounts available for students and children under 12 on select performances. Audience members can also take advantage of the popular Buy One, Get One Rush Ticket offer for the Thursday evening performance. BOGO tickets are available in person at the box office beginning at 5:00 PM on Thursday, July 16.

For tickets and information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University, 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ, and is open Monday through Friday from 1:00–5:00 PM and two hours prior to performances.

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