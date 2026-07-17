FOUR STICKS: THE MUSIC OF LED ZEPPELIN to Perform at Centenary Stage Summerfest

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Centenary Stage Company's Summerfest 2026 continues with an electrifying evening of classic rock as FOUR STICKS: The Music of Led Zeppelin takes the stage on Saturday, July 25 at 8:00 PM in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center.

Recognized as one of the nation's premier Led Zeppelin tribute acts, FOUR STICKS faithfully recreates the sound, power, and energy of one of rock's greatest bands. Performing as a four-piece ensemble—just as Led Zeppelin did—the group deliver an authentic concert experience that captures the musicianship, intensity, and unmistakable spirit that made the legendary rock band a worldwide phenomenon.

Audiences can expect an evening filled with iconic hits including Stairway to Heaven, Whole Lotta Love, Black Dog, Rock and Roll, Kashmir, and many more, along with deeper album cuts that are sure to delight longtime Zeppelin fans. With exceptional musicianship and a commitment to authenticity, FOUR STICKS transports audiences back to the height of Led Zeppelin's legendary live performances.

“FOUR STICKS delivers the excitement and musicianship that made Led Zeppelin one of rock's greatest bands. We're excited to welcome them to the Sitnik Theatre as part of our Summerfest season,” said General Manager Chris Young.

The concert is part of Centenary Stage Company's Summerfest 2026, a series celebrating outstanding performing arts throughout the summer. The performance will be held on Saturday, July 25 at 8:00 PM in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

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