THE VOICE's Girl Named Tom Comes to MPAC Next Month

The sibling trio Girl Named Tom, winners of 2021 The Voice, perform a holiday concert at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Sunday, December 10 at 7 pm. Tickets for Girl Named Tom – One More Christmas Tour are $39-$69.

Three siblings unlock one harmony to unite the world as Girl Named Tom. The trio—Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty—notably made history as “the only group to ever win NBC’s The Voice.” Along the way, they’ve impressively generated over 25 million of streams across chart-rattling covers such as “River,” “The Chain,” and “Dust in the Wind.”

The proud Midwesterners gained further traction with the independent release of Another World EP. Inking a deal with Republic Records, they served up their debut holiday EP, One More Christmas, which reached #1 on the iTunes Charts, and embarked on a massive arena tour supporting Pentatonix for “A Christmas Spectacular.” Since 2022 the group has been living life on the road performing over 150 shows to date. The sibling trio has captivated millions on television, appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show, singing for the Indy 500, and returning for a heart wrenching performance on The Voice Finale a year after their win. Their inimitable harmony will only continue to resound louder with new music on the way soon.