THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES Opens At Music Mountain Theatre

The Vagina Monologues will open at Music Mountain Theatre this Friday and run through September 11th with just eight chances to catch this inspiring, moving, powerful, and audaciously funny piece of theatre on the MMT stage. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM.

Through her interviews with more than 200 women, Eve Ensler chose some of the greatest stories to include in The Vagina Monologues. The stories range from happy, to sad, to angry, to confused, but they are all spoken in an effort to empower women and celebrate the vagina. Ensler explores many topics: sex, relationships, sexual violence, sex work, menstruation, and more, and we get to meet women from all corners of the world who have very different lives, all dealing with how to have a relationship with their vagina. Ensler was astonished when she started interviewing people by how uncomfortable everyone felt. Nobody spoke of their vagina with ease and many could hardly say the word out loud. She has spent the years since the premiere of The Vagina Monologues trying to erase that taboo through fighting for female empowerment and advocating to stop violence against girls and women. The Vagina Monologues is one of the great political plays of our time and is a must see for anyone who is a woman or knows a woman.

The show was originally mounted in an Obie Award winning production in 1996 in New York. Since that time, it has toured nationally and internationally, with performances in Jerusalem, Berlin, Athens, Zagreb, Paris, London and more! This celebrated and provocative play has become an international phenomenon and also spawned V-Day, a worldwide movement to combat violence against women.

Molly Logan returns to Music Mountain Theatre to direct this production and will also be seen as a member of the cast. Joining her on stage will be Cathy Alaimo, Jenna Parrilla Alvino, Kallie Cooper-Damon, Lauren Donahoe, Rachel Fingles, Jenn Hsiao, and Colby Langweiler.

Stop by Music Mountain Theatre in Lambertville for The Vagina Monologues, running from September 2 to September 11 for eight performances only! Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for students or seniors and are available online at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or by calling the box office at 609-397-3337.

Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to its mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and, more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.