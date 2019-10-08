THE TAMING Continues At Cape May Stage

Continuing at Cape May Stage is The Taming by Lauren Gunderson; a hilarious, all-female power comedy breaks the musty mold of two-party politics and - beneath the laughter - offers an inspirational vision of the America we love. A political satire that is a refreshing antidote to today's political climate and non-stop squabbling. On the eve of the Miss America contest, Miss Georgia has more than swimsuits on her mind. After winning the crown, she plans to overhaul government and get it working for everybody again. To pull off her revolution, Georgia's Peach recruits the unlikely team of a conservative senator's ambitious aide and a bleeding heart liberal blogger.

Elise Hudson plays Katherine, a beauty queen with a Constitutional Law degree whose ambition is to win the crown and rewrite the Constitution. Holly Anne Williams undertakes the role of Patricia, a conservative republican with the self-righteous fervor of Ted Cruz, the gamesmanship of Karl Rove, and the alpha-dominance of Chris Christie. Playing Bianca is Dana A. Iannuzzi, an unscrupulous left-wing blogger who seems more invested in self-promotion than preserving the endangered shrew.

The Taming runs Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30 PM and Saturday & Sunday at 3:00 PM and closes November 1st, 2019

In addition to our Main stage performance, join us on Monday, October 14th at 7:30 PM for a reading of Adam & Yoshi by Tom Cavanaugh. Adam & Yoshi is a full-length serio-comedy. It features a successful comic book creator who is surviving a divorce and falling deeper in love with Yoshi, a woman who dresses as a superhero. Closing out the Monday night reading series is a reading of Christie by Brian Richard Mori on Monday, October 29th at 7:30 PM. This new play focuses on painting a portrait of the larger than life politician: Chris Christie. From the infamous Bridge-gate to his meme-worthy picture on a closed beach, Christie has been mired with scandal after scandal. Through factual communications with his closest advisors and rare glimpses of his high school days, this play takes an unflinchingly look at how a politician on the rise could fall so quickly and easily with one petty decision. Both readings are pay-what-you-wish event and reservations are not required. For more information visit capemaystage.org or call 609-770-8311.





