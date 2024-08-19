THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL Opens at Music Mountain Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Friday, August 23rd will bring a new mainstage production to Music Mountain Theatre (MMT) in Lambertville, New Jersey for a three-weekend run. The Scarlet Pimpernel, the swashbuckling adventure based on the novel by Baroness Orczy, will be the eleventh mainstage show of MMT's 2024 season.

The Scarlet Pimpernel is a colorful window into 18th-century French and British history, following Percy Blakeney, a proper English gentleman, who takes on a dashing double identity as The Scarlet Pimpernel to save French citizens from the blood-thirsty guillotine. The Pimpernel's exploits soon become the talk of Paris and the fanatical Agent Chauvelin will stop at nothing to catch the Pimpernel and cut off his head. With music by Frank Wildhorn, and a book and lyrics by Nan Knighton, The Scarlet Pimpernel features such popular numbers as "Into The Fire," "When I Look At You," "You Are My Home," "She Was There," and "I'll Forget You."

The Scarlet Pimpernel will run on the MMT stage from August 23rd-September 8th, with 8:00 pm evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays and 3:00 pm matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays. This production was made possible with funds from the Hunterdon County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. MMT is also grateful for the sponsorship of Judy Lilien for this production.

For all MMT shows, discounted tickets are available for students, seniors, and members of the military, as well as for subscribers to MMT, and in group sales of fifteen or more. Learn more and reserve your seats: https://www.musicmountaintheatre.org/scarlet-pimpernel.

