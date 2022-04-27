THE PRODUCERS Opens At Music Mountain Theatre This Week

Music Mountain Theatre presents the Mel Brooks' hit musical, The Producers, on weekends from April 29 - May 22. Show Times are Fridays & Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays & Sundays at 3 PM.

The most Tony Award winning musical of all time, The Producers sees Max Bialystock and Leopold Bloom come up with a surefire scheme to make their fortune on Broadway: raise money from backers (little old ladies), hire a director, produce the worst flop in history, and then run off with all of the money when the show closes on opening night. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! At the core of the insanely funny adventure is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends.

Leading the cast are Aidan Park, an LA-based actor and comedian who comes to Lambertville to make his Music Mountain debut as Leo Bloom, and Jonathan Wierzbicki as Max Bialystock, who is no stranger to the MMT stage! Katie Rochon reprises her role from the theatre's 2018 production as Max's secretary, Ulla.

Remaining cast members include Erik Snyder, Braden Burns, Patrick Lavery, Jennifer Hsiao, Justin Derry, Mike Prikril, Lauren Waksman, Soren Madsen, Rhett Commodaro, McAfee Madding, Nicholas Kianka, Ronald Pae, David LaRaus, Emily O'Sullivan, Kira Sneddon, Emily Cobb, Katie Prikril, Emma Sneddon, Chelsea Connelly, Mary Cait Shaw, Grace Paulicelli, Brianna Kane, Anthony Mucci, and Wyatt Kim. Louis Palena directs the production with Jordan Brennan choreographing, and musical direction by Sue Den Outer.

In addition to the Mainstage productions, performances for young audiences are offered throughout the year! Frozen Jr. will be presented on Saturdays May 7, 14, and 21. Show times are 11 AM and 1PM.

Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to its mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey. www.musicmountaintheatre.org