THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH CARY ELWES Announced at NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Cente presents The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

This is the ultimate event for fans of The Princess Bride. See the iconic film on the big screen, followed by a moderated conversation with actor Cary Elwes (the heroic Westley, of course!). He'll discuss your favorite scenes, reveal never-before-shared secrets and tell tales of on-set antics.

A limited number of VIP packages are available and include the best seats in the house, a meet and greet with Cary Elwes and a signed copy of his best-selling book, As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride. It's sure to be a night you'll always tweasure!



Tickets to see The Princess Bride are on-sale now at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.