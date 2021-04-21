THE PERSUADABLES Up Next in Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series

Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series continues its Spring 2021 reading series with Hallie Palladino's The Persuadables on Wednesday, April 21st at 7:30 PM in the Little Theatre at 400 Jefferson Street in Hackettstown. Admission to the WPS event is by donation and advance reservations are highly encouraged as seating is assigned and limited. A minimum $5.00 donation is required to reserve in advance. To reserve visit centenarystageco.org or call the CSC box office at (908) 979 - 0900. Centenary Stage Company will also offer a live streaming option accompanying the in-person performance. Live stream access is free to participate with donations appreciated. WPS live streams will be made available for viewing at centenarystageco.org.

Hallie Palladino's The Persuadables, follows a group of morally challenged election consultants who are engaged by a conservative billionaire to mount a massive public influence campaign. Using a combination of cutting-edge data mining and old-fashioned disinformation they set about redefining the first amendment.

Hallie Palladino is a Chicago-based playwright. Her recent plays include OPERATION MARSHMALLOW FLUFF (Broken Nose Theatre's Bechdel Fest presented by Steppenwolf LookOut Series), ATTACHMENT DISORDER (Nomad Art Collective, THE PERSUADABLES (Prop Theatre Church of the New Play), DERAILED (O'Neill Semi-FInalist; Seven Devils Semi-Finalist), INFATUATION (Ojai Playwrights Conference writer in residence, Chicago New Works Festival, Dandelion Theater Reservoir Series), MISSED CONNECTIONS (Wayward Sisters, Idle Muse Theater's Athena Festival; Pride Films & Plays LezPlay Festival), THE HANUKKAH STORY (Three Cat Productions "Holiday Radio Show 1943"), and SUNRISE ARDMORE BEACH (Something Marvelous Festival). Palladino is a contributor to the theater website, "Rescripted" and a member of The Dramatists Guild. Her extensive body of work can be found on The New Play Exchange.

Now in its 29th season, Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series has featured the work of more than 80 emerging playwrights. The program has also taken 18 plays to full production from the series. Led by program director Catherine Rust, the Women Playwrights Series offers playwrights the opportunity to work with professional actors and directors in a workshop rehearsal process, and to hear their work in front of a live audience - a critical part of the development process. Lively talk-backs with the playwright and cast follow each presentation, and one play is selected each year as the winner of the Susan Glaspell Award and receives a full production in the following main-stage season with CSC.

The Women Playwrights series will continue with, Cotton's Tale by Pauline David-Sax, on Wednesday, April 28th at7:30 PM in the Sitnik Theatre of the LPAC at 715 Grand Ave. in Hackettstown.

For more information or to reserve, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey including, but not limited to; observing social distancing, limited capacity, and requiring masks or facial coverings. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies visit centenarystageco.org/faq.