THE NUTCRACKER 26th Anniversary to be Presented at Nunnbetter Dance Theatre

Nunnbetter Dance Theatre began offering dance classes in Bergenfield, NJ in 1998. Since then NDT has also produced a full scale production of The Nutcracker. NDT's annual presentation of The Nutcracker is a beautiful professional production that offers NDT students a chance to take part in an exceptional show, with intricate costumes, lighting, and of course, impeccable dancing. The NDT Nutcracker is not just critically acclaimed and beloved by audiences, but has become a true holiday tradition for many Bergen County residents.

Joining the NDT cast this year is guest artist Luis Fernando Rego. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Luis has trained with Projeto Vidancar, Maria OlenewaSchool, and School of the Bolshoi Theater in Brazil. His Professional Experience includes Tivoli Ballet Theatre in Copenhagen, Dance Theatre of Harlem (second season). Luis Fernando Rego will be dancing the role of the Cavalier alongside NDT's Lilly Tsurushima in the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Reprising her role of Snow Queen, Caitlin Liau will be dancing with Paul Armani who is a freelance dancer and musical theatre performer, most recently seen on the Broadway national tour of Chicago. Other credits include featured roles in An American in Paris, Sleeping Beauty, A Chorus Line, Guys and Dolls, and Hair.

Lastly, NDT guest artist Alfredo Ajram joins NDT for a second year. He has danced with numerous companies in Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Ecuador, Portugal, Italy, and now the USA will be playing multiple roles including the Act II Sultan with Catilin Liau as Coffee from Arabia and the feared and despised Rat King who will battle NJ's own Eldric Etra.

Since beginning in 1998, NDT has proven that exceptional dance training along with professional quality performance opportunities provide a unique opportunity for young dancers. "I am immensely proud to be the Owner and Director of Nunnbetter Dance Theatre since 2016", says Kimberly Galberaith. "The NDT annual production of The Nutcracker is beautiful, it is heartwarming and most of all, it is one of the most professional and exquisite productions of The Nutcracker around. I am extremely grateful to the NDT Company Artistic Director, Ernie Prinz, along with the other choreographers and Production Team who have created nothing less than magic."

Nunnbetter Dance Theatre offers all styles of dance training, but is predominantly known for their exceptional ballet training program and pre-professional ballet company. With over 6000 sq. ft of space, including three large, professional size studios; a fully equipped in-studio theater; costume shop; and a prestigious faculty of accomplished and accredited teachers, NDT offers the level of high quality training that would be expected in New York City.

Nunnbetter Dance Theatre is looking forward to participating in the prestigious Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) ballet competition in Philadelphia this February. Later in the spring, the NDT Pre-Professional Company dancers will be cast in the NDT Spring Concert ballet production still to be announced with additional guest artists. "We believe offering our dancers professional performance opportunities as well as the experience of dancing along side seasoned professionals provides them with an amazing educational experience beyond their daily classes." says NDT Company Artistic Director, Ernie Prinz.

"Dancing at Nunnbetter Dance Theatre has never been more exciting or rewarding. As we head into our 26th Nutcracker we celebrate the past, we look to our future, and welcome new, emerging dancers to join our dance family at any time," says Galberaith.

The NDT production of The Nutcracker will run Friday, December 20th at 7:30pm, Saturday, December 21st at 2:00 and 7:30 pm and Sunday, December 22nd at 2:00pm at Bergen County Academies Theater, 200 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ..

