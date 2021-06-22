THE NEXT GENERATION OF TENORS Online Concert Will Stream From Boheme Opera This Week

Boheme Opera will present a virtual opera performance event, The Next Generation of Tenors, streaming June 26 at 7:00 PM.

This streaming, YouTube event is your chance to see and hear three rising tenors as they perform some of opera's and Broadway's greatest arias and songs.

Boheme Opera's long-standing commitment to lighting the stage with each generation's brightest new stars will be on display, with tenors John Easterlin, Errin Duane Brooks and Jeremy Brauner, accompanied by pianist Sandra Milstein Pucciatti.

The concert was filmed live at the Church of Saint Ann in Lawrenceville, NJ.

Learn more at https://www.bohemeopera.org/thenextgenerationoftenors.