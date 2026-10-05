THE MUSIC MAN National Tour to Open in Morristown This October

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Big League Productions’ National Tour of Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN comes to Morristown. The show is helmed by veteran director Matt Lenz. Emmy Award winning and TONY Award nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse brings the story's celebrated production numbers spectacularly to life on stage. Performances are Friday, October 16 at 8:00 pm and Saturday, October 17 at 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm. Tickets are $79 - $134 (all fees included).

Reprising their critically acclaimed roles, Elliott Andrews and Elizabeth D’Aiuto return starring as Harold Hill and Marian Paroo. Also reprising their roles are Paul Urriola as Marcellus Washburn, Savannah Stevenson as Mrs. Paroo, Patrick Blashill as Mayor Shinn, Emmanuelle Zeesman as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, Dylan Patterson as Winthrop Paroo, Addie Jaymes as Amaryllis, Charles Antenen as Tommy Djilas, and Madison Sheward as Zaneeta Shinn. Mikael Mattsson joins the production as Charlie Cowell. Rounding out the cast are Christian Andrews, Jacob Beaver, Kalista Curbelo, Whitney Daniels, Erin Diehl, Brian Doolittle González, Craig First, Garren Garcia, Sophie Goron, Alexi Ishida, Cameron Janson, Hannah Kidwell, Kevin Kuska, Rose Messenger, Joshua Pierre Moore, Kylie Noelle Patterson, Aidan Rawlinson, Shae Reynolds, Brayden Schilling, Aaron Torres, Marielle Utayde and Matthew Wautier-Rodriguez.

Meredith Willson's timeless, five-time Tony Award winning musical comedy, THE MUSIC MAN follows a notorious, fast-talking traveling salesman as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian Paroo, the local librarian. A true musical theater gem, the story's relevance transcends generations with unforgettable songs including "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," 'Till There Was You," "Pickalittle" and "Gary, Indiana".

Meredith Willson's iconic humor, wordplay, and optimism will glimmer through designs from an acclaimed creative team, with scenery design by Ann Beyersdorfer, costumes direct from the recent Broadway revival by TONY Award winner Santo Loquasto, lighting design by TONY Award winner Ken Billington, video design by Lisa Renkel, wig design by Roxanne De Luna, and sound design by TONY Award nominee, Walter Trarbach. This new flagship tour is cast by Casting by ARC and executive produced by Big League Productions, Inc. led by Daniel Sher.

In 1957, THE MUSIC MAN, a work of true originality, took Broadway by storm, winning five TONY Awards, including the Best New Musical. While it is undoubtably a heartfelt love letter to Midwest America and small towns everywhere, its enduring message continues to move audiences across generations and demographics even today. Big League Productions, Inc. is thrilled to bring the joy of Meredith Willson’s ingenuity to theaters across the country.

For more information about the tour, visit www.TheMusicManTour.com.

Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN is produced and general managed by Big League Productions, Inc. Led by President and Executive Producer Daniel Sher, Big League is celebrating its 35th season of producing, general managing, and booking Broadway musicals and special attractions for touring throughout North America and the world. For more information visit www.bigleague.org.

A reminder that the MPAC box office (www.MayoArts.org) is the ONLY OFFICIAL TICKET SELLER for MPAC events. MPAC does not partner with resellers such as Stub Hub, Go Tickets, TicketCenter or others, and patrons should purchase only from the MPAC Box Office to make sure that their ticket is not fraudulent. Parking for MPAC lots is only available through the MPAC website and the box office. Our prices are always listed with fees included. If it feels like you are being overcharged, please call the MPAC box office or check out the prices on our website before purchasing.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 01 Hrs 51 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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