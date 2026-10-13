THE MAN IN BLACK - A TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CASH to Play Newton Theatre

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Shawn Barker will bring The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash to The Newton Theatre in Newton, New Jersey, on Friday, February 5, 2027, at 8 p.m.

The tribute concert celebrates the music of Johnny Cash, featuring performances of songs including "Ring of Fire," "A Boy Named Sue," "Folsom Prison Blues," and "I Walk the Line."

Born and raised in a working-class suburb of St. Louis, Barker began singing in church with his family before developing a career performing Cash's music. His Man in Black tribute recreates the sound and performance style associated with the country music legend.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the concert beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 16, at 10 a.m. A members-only presale will take place Thursday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $52.50.

The Newton Theatre is located at 234 Spring Street in Newton, New Jersey.

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