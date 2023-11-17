THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes to State Theatre New Jersey Next Month

The performance is on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:30pm.

Nov. 17, 2023

State Theatre New Jersey presents The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $39-$129.  

The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays is an all-new installment of the world-famous, blockbuster touring magic spectacular The Illusionists, from Producers Simon Painter, Cirque du Soleil, and MagicSpace Entertainment.   

“Our record-breaking Broadway run for The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays was an incredible hit, and we are so excited to bring the show to more audiences around the country,” says producer Simon Painter. “The show is a perfect way for families and friends to celebrate the holidays together and see amazing illusionists perform on stage.” 

The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays showcases the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage.  

The featured illusionists include multi-award-winning mind reader Chris Cox, The Mentalist (BBC’s Chris Cox’s Mind-Boggling Magic and Killer Magic); Hyunjoon Kim, The Manipulator; Kevin James, The Inventor; Pablo Cánovas, The Trickster; and Steve Valentine, The Showman. 

The Illusionists previously wowed audiences and around the world including smash hit engagements on Broadway, London’s West End and on tour around the United States and Canada. This year’s family-friendly show promises even more illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, and technological spectacle performed by master entertainers who’ve captivated audiences worldwide. 

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply. 




