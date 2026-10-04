THE HELLO GIRLS to be Presented at Old Library Theatre

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Old Library Theatre will present the musical, The Hello Girls, October 16th- 25th. Performances are on October 16th, 17th, & 24th at 7:30pm and October 18th, 24th, & 25th at 2:00pm. There will be a special talk back with authors and descendants on October 18th.

Tickets are available now! The Hello Girls tells the true story of America's first women soldiers - the bilingual telephone operators who served on the front lines in World War I. Fast-paced, actor-driven, and rich with harmony, the show celebrates courage, service, and sisterhood.

The Hello Girls is written by Peter Mills & Cara Reichel, with music & lyrics by Peter Mills. The show is directed by Laura Penney Shamir, with Music Direction by Christynn Cardino Morris, and choreography by Melissa Mooney. The show is produced by Dave Toussas. The production team is rounded out by stage manager Maddie Jones, assistant stage manager Kaitlyn Barnes, set designer Dani Van Kampen-Minutillo, lighting designer Maya Strauss, and Costume Designer Evie Turner.

OLT is currently in conversations with schools in Fair Lawn and Tenafly to bring a Hello Girls Educational Visit to local students. These visits will include historical presentations and appearances by Carolyn Timbie and Claudia Friddell, offering students a powerful connection to WWI history, women's military service, and civic recognition.

In addition, cast members will appear in costume and perform a musical number from the show, giving students a dynamic, theatrical introduction to the story of the Hello Girls and the women who helped change the course of history.

The Hello Girls features a cast of thirteen staring: Kari Moloney as Grace Banker; Alyssa Goldman as Suzanne Prevot; Rebecca Horner as Bertha Hunt; Summer Rose Alfonso as Louise LeBreton; Faith Brolly as Hellen Hill; Joseph Perione as Captain Joseph W. Riser; Finnian Burns as Private Eugene Matterson; and Brad Bebout as General John Pershing. The phenomenal ensemble is made up of Madison Borowinski, Sandy Cocoyulta, Paige Finnen, Daniel Gardener, and Max Rogers. Performances are held at the George Frey Center for Performing Arts in the Fair Lawn Community Center, located at 10-10 20th Street in Fair Lawn.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 27 Days 13 Hrs 12 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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