THE HELLO GIRLS to be Presented at Old Library Theatre
Performances will run October 16th- 25th.
Old Library Theatre will present the musical, The Hello Girls, October 16th- 25th. Performances are on October 16th, 17th, & 24th at 7:30pm and October 18th, 24th, & 25th at 2:00pm. There will be a special talk back with authors and descendants on October 18th.
Tickets are available now! The Hello Girls tells the true story of America's first women soldiers - the bilingual telephone operators who served on the front lines in World War I. Fast-paced, actor-driven, and rich with harmony, the show celebrates courage, service, and sisterhood.
The Hello Girls is written by Peter Mills & Cara Reichel, with music & lyrics by Peter Mills. The show is directed by Laura Penney Shamir, with Music Direction by Christynn Cardino Morris, and choreography by Melissa Mooney. The show is produced by Dave Toussas. The production team is rounded out by stage manager Maddie Jones, assistant stage manager Kaitlyn Barnes, set designer Dani Van Kampen-Minutillo, lighting designer Maya Strauss, and Costume Designer Evie Turner.
OLT is currently in conversations with schools in Fair Lawn and Tenafly to bring a Hello Girls Educational Visit to local students. These visits will include historical presentations and appearances by Carolyn Timbie and Claudia Friddell, offering students a powerful connection to WWI history, women's military service, and civic recognition.
In addition, cast members will appear in costume and perform a musical number from the show, giving students a dynamic, theatrical introduction to the story of the Hello Girls and the women who helped change the course of history.
The Hello Girls features a cast of thirteen staring: Kari Moloney as Grace Banker; Alyssa Goldman as Suzanne Prevot; Rebecca Horner as Bertha Hunt; Summer Rose Alfonso as Louise LeBreton; Faith Brolly as Hellen Hill; Joseph Perione as Captain Joseph W. Riser; Finnian Burns as Private Eugene Matterson; and Brad Bebout as General John Pershing. The phenomenal ensemble is made up of Madison Borowinski, Sandy Cocoyulta, Paige Finnen, Daniel Gardener, and Max Rogers. Performances are held at the George Frey Center for Performing Arts in the Fair Lawn Community Center, located at 10-10 20th Street in Fair Lawn.
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