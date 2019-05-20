THE GUTFELD MONOLOGUES LIVE Bring Laughs to New Jersey

Tobin Entertainment and NJPAC Productions present an unforgettable evening of hilarious, insightful and an engaging performance with Greg Gutfeld and Special Guest Thom Shillue on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 8 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park, N.J.



Join Greg Gutfeld for an unforgettable evening of hilarious, insightful and engaging conversation of topics from his New York Times best seller The Gutfeld Monologues, Classic Rants from The Five and other headline grabbing topics of the day.



Greg Gutfeld has been called "outrageous and outspoken," neither of which he denies. A libertarian political satirist, humorist, magazine editor and blogger, he is perhaps best known as host of The Greg Gutfeld Show (Saturdays, 10-11 pm/ET) and co-host of The Five (weekdays 9-10 pm/ET), both on FNC (Fox News Channel). Joining the network in 2007 as a contributor, Gutfeld was host of the former late night show Red Eye from 2007-2015.



On The Greg Gutfeld Show, he parodies current events and converses on key issues, bringing a comedic twist to the news. Additionally, Gutfeld interviews newsmakers and culture critics on the major headlines of the week.



On The Five, Gutfeld is part of a roundtable ensemble of FNC personalities who discuss, debate and even debunk the hot news stories, controversies and issues of the day.



He is the author of eight books, among them, four New York Times Best Sellers-The Gutfeld Monologues, How to be Right, Not Cool, and The Joy of Hate-which garnered praise and pithy quotes from the likes of Tucker Carlson, Mike Huckabee, Ann Coulter and Andrew Breitbart who said: "Trust me, you don't want him setting his sights on your hypocrisy and public failings." Consider yourself warned.



As host of The Tom Shillue Show on Fox News Radio and a frequent guest on The Greg Gutfeld Show on Fox News Channel, Tom Shillue has appeared on Comedy Central, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Late Night, Last Comic Standing and was a correspondent on The Daily Show. He frequently appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as part of "The Rag Time Gals," Jimmy's barbershop quartet. Shillue has toured the word with Jim Gaffigan and headlined the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Festival. His first book Mean Dads for a Better America: The Generous Rewards of an Old-Fashioned Childhood was published by Harper Collins' Dey St. Books.



Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 24 at 10 am - online at apboardwalk.com in person at the Box Office, located at 1300 Ocean Avenue or by calling 732.897.6500





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You