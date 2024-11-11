THE GLASS MENAGERIE Comes to The Blue Moon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tennessee Williams' semi-autobiographical play "The Glass Menagerie" premiered in Chicago in 1944 and transferred to Broadway in 1945. The play became a hit, eventually becoming Williams most popular play. "The Glass Menagerie" has become an American classic and has been read and studied in schools for generations. The play has been revived on Broadway several times and is commonly performed in community and regional theatres. The Blue Moon Theatre is the latest theatre to bring this beloved classic to life on stage.

"The Glass Menagerie" is narrated by Tom Wingfield, a closeted writer who dreams of a life of freedom far away from the factory job he has to support his family, through his memories. Through his narration, he remembers the incidents from years earlier leading him to where he is at the start of the play. All of the memories take place inside of the Wingfield's dingy St. Louis apartment housing him, his mother Amanda, a faded southern belle who clings to every moment of control she gets over her children and longs for the glory days of her youth, and sister Laura, a debilitatingly shy girl with a physical handicap and an obsession with her glass animal figurines. The memories reach an apex when, at Amanda's insistence, Tom brings home a gentleman caller from The Warehouse to meet Laura which leads to the illusions all four of them have built up for their own survival to begin to collapse around them like a piece of glass.

Bryan Hagelin directs the production with a concept that hones in on the idea of memory. His vision highlights subtext in the script that isn't commonly brought to life on stage, making this a unique production of an American classic. On the topic of "The Glass Menagerie" and its timelessness Hagelin says: "To me, the play is about our conflicting desires to be fully known and fully loved. It's about the parts of ourselves that we conceal from the ones who love us the most. It's about our constant yearning for more out of life, and the cost of pursuing it. The Glass Menagerie shows us a family who, despite their differences, huddle together to weather the storms of life. And isn't that what theatre is supposed to do-bring us together despite our differences? In a world that's constantly trying to divide us based on these differences, my hope is that this production serves as a reminder that we have more in common with each other than we realize."

In addition to direction, Hagelin is also the scenic designer. Stacy Bachman serves as the stage manager in addition to prop designer. Mike Russell is the sound designer, Nance Reeves is the lighting designer, and Cheryl Stark is the Costume Designer. The production stars Gian Verderose as Tom, Cheryl Stark as Amanda, Angela Robb as Laura, and Andrew Fralinger as The Gentleman Caller.

"The Glass Menagerie" is being produced at The Blue Moon Theatre with a special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. "The Glass Menagerie" opens November 15, 2024 and runs two weekends with evening performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and a special matinee performance at 2:00pm on November 24, 2024 for the final performance.

The Blue Moon Theatre is an all volunteer non-profit theatre located at 13 West Avenue in Woodstown New Jersey in the historic Woodstown Opera House. The intimate theatre can hold less than 70 people and allows for no bad seat in the house. Visit https://www.thebluemoontheatre.com/ for more information about upcoming events and tickets.

