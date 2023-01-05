Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE GIVER Comes to The Growing Stage

Performances run January 19-22.

Jan. 05, 2023  

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre on Route 183 in Netcong, New Jersey will presents its first Studio Series of the 41st season, THE GIVER, January 19-22 (Thursday and Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 4:00PM and Sunday at 2:00PM). THE GIVER is a play by Eric Coble, based on the Newbery Award-winning book by Lois Lowry. This production is directed by Matthew Fralley, The Growing Stage's Production Manager.

THE GIVER introduces us to Jonas, who's world is perfect. Everything is under control and safe. There is no war or fear or pain. There are also no choices. Every person is assigned a role in the community. But when Jonas turns 12, he is chosen for special training from The Giver-to receive and keep the memories of the community. The Giver is the only person who holds the memories of real pain and real joy. Now Jonas will learn the truth about life-and the hypocrisy of his utopian world. Through this astonishing and moving adaptation, discover what it means to grow up, to grow wise, and to take control of your own destiny.

THE GIVER features 17 young performers and one adult performer in the role of "The Giver," hailing from Morris, Sussex and Warren counties. This production is a part of our Studio Presentation Series. This series, initiated in the fall of 2009, has succeeded in engaging both patrons and artists. Targeted for specific-aged audiences rather than the wide-reaching family fare of the Main Stage, the series provides community artists with a unique opportunity to participate in the creative process of "trying out" new, more experimental works under the direction of our professional artists. This program allows our company to both cultivate new talent and challenge audiences.

THE GIVER tickets are $15 for Adults and $12 for Young People (17 and under) and Seniors (62 and above). To make a purchase, visit www.growingstage.com or call the TGS Box Office at (973) 347-4946. The Growing Stage - The Children's Theatre of New Jersey programs are made possible, in part, by funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and contributions from numerous corporations, foundations, and individuals.




More Hot Stories For You


