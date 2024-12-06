THE GIFT OF THE MAGI to Continue at Cape May Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cape May Stage will continue with the world-premiere of The Gift of the Magi, running to December 29. Written by acclaimed playwright Maris Smith and directed by Roy Steinberg, this play offers a unique and heartfelt retelling of a beloved holiday story. With performances Wednesday through Saturday at 7pm and Sunday matinees at 3pm, this heartfelt and humorous holiday production reimagines O. Henry's timeless story, updating the tale of love and sacrifice to a modern-day setting.

In this fresh adaptation of O. Henry's original short story written exclusively for Cape May State, looks at the lives of a young married couple navigating today's financial and emotional challenges. This adaptation is a holiday treat for the whole family, blending warmth, humor, and poignant moments. Smith uses her witty writing to explore today's challenges -- student loans, work, the aftermath of the pandemic, and an uncertain future. And the heart of the story remains timeless: the willingness to sacrifice for the ones you love.

The Gift of the Magi stars professional actors Iraisa Ann Reilly and Kevin Herrera. Reilly has local ties in Cape May County and returns to the Robert Shackleton Playhouse where she previously performed in the play Blithe Spirit. Herrera is making his Cape May Stage debut, with performance credits on both the stage and on screen. Together, their on-stage chemistry delivers an emotional and heartfelt holiday performance.

Roy Steinberg, Cape May Stages' Producing Artistic Director says "We all need to find more love in a world divided - this holiday play explores how love can lead to meaningful sacrifice for a more peaceful world and joyous relationships."

Experience the joy and heart of The Gift of the Magi this holiday season at Cape May Stage. Tickets are now available for purchase online at www.capemaystage.org or by calling the box office at 609-770-8311.

Sponsored by Peter Shields' Inn and Fins Bar & Grille.

Cape May Stage is celebrating its 35th Anniversary Season of producing compelling and impactful theater that engages audiences and enriches their lives. Located at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse on the corner of Bank and Lafayette Streets in the heart of historic downtown Cape May, NJ, Cape May Stage is dedicated to showcasing diverse, contemporary theater in the nation's oldest seaside resort. For more information, visit www.capemaystage.org, or contact Cape May Stage at info@capemaystage.org. To stay connected, follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

