THE FLIP SIDE Will Bring Improvised Comedy to Madison Community Arts Center
Vivid Stage's improvisation troupe blends spontaneous gameplay with SNL-style performance at the Madison Community Arts Center.
The Flip Side, a completely improvised theatrical comedy experience, will appear on November 7. The Flip Side is the house team of Vivid Stage, a professional theatre company based in Summit, NJ.
Each 90-minute show is built from scratch in real time, blending the spontaneous gameplay of Whose Line Is It Anyway? with the performance savvy of SNL. Directed by Dave Maulbeck (Law & Order, Complete Unknown), The Flip Side features a powerhouse cast of Vivid Stage company members, Broadway veterans, film actors, and top NYC/NJ improvisers delivering lightning-fast laughs and totally original scenes every time.
The Flip Side performs every other month at the Madison Community Arts Center. Shows are 90 minutes long with no intermission — just full-throttle comedy from start to finish. Leave the kids, pets, and small woodland animals at home — this one's for the grown-ups.
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