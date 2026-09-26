SOUNDSCAPES To Be Presented By Madison Arts

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Madison Arts is set to present SOUNDSCAPES, a musical showcase bringing together world-class, award-winning performers for a journey across musical genres. This event will take place Sun, Oct 11th, 2026 at 10 Kings Road, Madison, New Jersey, featuring a lineup of classical, jazz, and global sounds all sharing one stage.

Doors will open at 3:30 PM, with the performance scheduled to begin promptly at 4:00 PM. Following the concert, attendees are invited to stay for a light reception to meet the artists and celebrate the evening.

SOUNDSCAPES features performances by: Monika Ryan: The celebrated jazz vocalist will perform alongside a masterful rhythm section featuring Elliot Bernard on piano and Adrian Moring on bass. Michael Rosin & Patrick Galvin: An evocative classical collaboration featuring virtuoso pianist Michael Rosin and violinist Patrick Galvin. Charu Suri & V. Selvaganesh: An inventive boundary-pushing performance fusing the piano stylings of Grammy-nominated Charu Suri with the world-renowned percussion rhythms of V. Selvaganesh. Sophia Agranovich: An internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning pianist and Steinway Artist known for her brilliant technique and expressive interpretations.

Tickets for this event are available for $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the show. Audiences are encouraged to reserve their seats early. Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketleap at https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/madisonartsnj/soundscapes.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 35 Days 12 Hrs 35 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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