SOUNDSCAPES To Be Presented By Madison Arts
The event will take place on Sun, October 11th.
Madison Arts is set to present SOUNDSCAPES, a musical showcase bringing together world-class, award-winning performers for a journey across musical genres. This event will take place Sun, Oct 11th, 2026 at 10 Kings Road, Madison, New Jersey, featuring a lineup of classical, jazz, and global sounds all sharing one stage.
Doors will open at 3:30 PM, with the performance scheduled to begin promptly at 4:00 PM. Following the concert, attendees are invited to stay for a light reception to meet the artists and celebrate the evening.
SOUNDSCAPES features performances by: Monika Ryan: The celebrated jazz vocalist will perform alongside a masterful rhythm section featuring Elliot Bernard on piano and Adrian Moring on bass. Michael Rosin & Patrick Galvin: An evocative classical collaboration featuring virtuoso pianist Michael Rosin and violinist Patrick Galvin. Charu Suri & V. Selvaganesh: An inventive boundary-pushing performance fusing the piano stylings of Grammy-nominated Charu Suri with the world-renowned percussion rhythms of V. Selvaganesh. Sophia Agranovich: An internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning pianist and Steinway Artist known for her brilliant technique and expressive interpretations.
Tickets for this event are available for $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the show. Audiences are encouraged to reserve their seats early. Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketleap at https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/madisonartsnj/soundscapes.
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