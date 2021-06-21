THE FLIP SIDE: BACKYARD BBQ to be Presented by Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present a live-streamed improv show, The Flip Side: Backyard BBQ Broadcast, on YouTube on Saturday, June 26 at 7:30 pm. The team will be together in person for the first time in over a year, streaming the show live from an outdoor stage. The 60-minute performance is free, but donations are encouraged.

The Flip Side is Dreamcatcher's house improv team, directed by Dave Maulbeck (Maplewood) and featuring Clark Carmichael (Montclair), Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), Noreen Farley (Clinton), Lulu French (Maplewood), Julian Blake Gordon (Jersey City), Scott McGowan (Maplewood), David Lee White (Bordentown), and Emaline Williams (Hackettstown).

Based on improv techniques created by The Groundlings, Upright Citizens' Brigade and The Magnet, The Flip Side offers their unique spin on short-form improv, taking audience input to create instant scenes that are both unexpected and hilarious.

The Flip Side: Backyard BBQ Broadcast can be found on @DreamcatcherRep on YouTube on Saturday, June 26 at 7:30 pm. Set a reminder here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPdw7i5iKHU For information on this or any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at info@dreamcatcherrep.org, business phone: 908-514-9654.