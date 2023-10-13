THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Comes to South Camden Theatre Company

The production opens November 3 and runs for 9 performances through November 19th.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Comes to South Camden Theatre Company

South Camden Theatre Company has announced the planned opening of the 2015 Tony Award for BEST PLAY, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” based on the novel by Mark Haddon, and adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens at the Waterfront South Theatre in Camden, NJ. The production opens November 3 and runs for 9 performances through November 19th.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” has been awarded the Tony Award, The Drama Desk Award, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for best play. The plays artistic direction is under the leadership of artistic director Dawn Varava. She has entrusted the plays direction to Joel Guerrero who's first foray into theatre here on the east coast was at Hedgerow Theatre Company. Joel has directed many productions across the area with his most recent work at South Camden being as the director of “Daphne's Dive” in 2021. Both Dawn and Joel have paid particular attention to the handling of the casting and staging of this show's sensitive topics. 

Dawn stated, “This season continues to be one focused on the human condition. We've represented women's issues, gay issues, politicians, and librarians fighting book banning.” In The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" we are focused on a young boy who is unique, and how he relates to everyone he encounters in his life.

15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, detests being touched, and distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor's dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world. 

Your entire family will want to experience Christopher's exceptional journey as a young teen brought to life by actor Jeff Pfeiffer of Abington, PA. His supporting cast mates are from across the Delaware Valley. This ensemble cast will pull you into their lives on South Camden's intimate stage. Jeff stated, “As a young man, I deal with some conditions that I am using to help bring young Christopher to life.” “I truly want to represent Christopher in a way that will allow the audience to see him for the beautiful human being he is.” You can read about the entire cast on our website here: Click Here

Experience “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM and during Sunday matinées at 2:00 PM. The show runs from November 3 through November 19. 

Join in for six performances of “Who's Holiday - A Comedy With A Twist Of Rhyme” by Matthew Lombardo running December 8 through December 17, 2023. Who's Holiday” will be directed by artistic director Dawn Varava. Spend the evening, drink-in-hand, enjoying this wildly funny and heartfelt adults-only comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who as she recalls that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken. “You saw her last when she was just two. Celebrate the holidays with Cindy Lou Who. Pull up a seat, and fill up your cup, ‘Cause your favorite little Who is all grown up.” This one-person production stars Donyl Allen as Cindy Lou Who. Donyl was last seen in our production of “The Legend of Georgia McBride” as Ms. Tracy Mills. Don't miss this fun show in support of our 2024 season.  




