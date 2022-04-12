THE BURDENS Announced At Mile Square Theatre

Mile Square Theatre has announce their final full-length production of the 2021-2022 season, Matt Schatz's THE BURDENS, directed by Kevin R. Free.

Told almost entirely via text messages, The Burdens is a dark, family comedy about how technology helps keep us close, while still enabling us to keep our distance. Texting, autocorrect, typos... the misunderstanings can be murder.

The play is the final play of MST's 2021-2022 season, and the final play curated by MST's founder and former Artistic Director, Chris O'Connor. MST's new Artistic Director, Kevin R. Free states, "This hilarious play would work beautifully via Zoom, but I am so happy to begin my tenure here in person with it!"

The production stars Ian Brodsky* (Piggy Nation the Musical; John Carmey's Begin Again) as Mordy and Robin Virginie* (The Infinite Wrench, Spring Awakening, Original Dutch Cast) as Jane. *Performing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

The production features scenic design by Emmett Grosland, costume design by Shireen Unvala, and lighting design by Paul Vaillancourt. Nikki Belenski is the sound designer, Emmett Grosland is the props master, and Arielle Legere is the stage manager.

THE BURDENS will play a four-week limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre (1400 Clinton St. Hoboken, NJ 07030). Performances begin Wednesday, April 27 and continue through Sunday, May 22. Opening Night is Saturday, April 30 (8 p.m.).

Tickets are $30-$45 and available at milesquaretheatre.org.