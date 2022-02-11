Symphony In C Returns To The Stage for the First Time Since February 2020

South Jersey's Young Professionals Orchestra, Symphony in C will offer Symphonic Season concerts for the first time since the winter of 2020. Assistant Conductor Kenneth Bean will open the season on Saturday, February 26th at 8:00 p.m. at Rutgers University-Camden's Gordon Theater and Sunday, February 27th at 5:00 p.m. at Rowan University's Pfleeger Hall.

Kenneth Bean conducts concerts, which reflects in some ways the emotional swings many of us have been experiencing during the pandemic. The opening piece is Banner by American violinist and composer, Jessie Montgomery. Recognized as one of the most relevant interpreters of 21st-century American sound and experience, her profoundly felt works have been described as "turbulent, wildly colorful and exploding with life" (The Washington Post). Pianist Avery Gagliano has been called "a distinctive young talent who has already graduated to the big league of professional pianists while still a student" at the Curtis Institute of Music. She makes her Symphony in C debut in Mozart's elegant Piano Concerto No 24 in C minor. Maestro Bean concludes with Haydn's Symphony No. 104, known as "the London Symphony" because it was composed while the composer was living in London. It premiered there at the King's Theatre on May 4, 1795 and was Haydn's last symphony.

COVID 19 Protocols for Rutgers University-Camden: The health and safety of our audience members is our primary concern. All audience members must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and wear face masks at all times. Booster shots are also required for everyone eligible. Please bring your vaccination card or a photo on your phone to show prior to entry. The concert hall will be limited to 300 audience members. The concerts will be presented without a pre-concert talk, an intermission, or program books, and last no more than 90 minutes. Please refer to Rowan University's box office for specific Rowan COVID protocols https://cpa.rowan.edu/boxoffice/marie-rader-presenting-series/symphony-in-c.html

A limited number of tickets are available and range in price from $24 - $51. All tickets may be purchased online at www.SymphonyinC.org or by calling 856-963-6683. Tickets for the February 27, 2022 performance at Rowan University may be purchased directly through Rowan: https://cpa.rowan.edu/boxoffice/marie-rader-presenting-series/symphony-in-c.html

Symphony in C performances and programs are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, the William G. Rohrer Charitable Foundation, and the Theodore Presser Foundation. Symphony in C is a member of the South Jersey Cultural Alliance (SJCA).

Symphony in C concerts are wheelchair accessible. Assistive listening devices are available at all season concerts.