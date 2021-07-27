Syleena Johnson Will Perform a Free Concert at NJPAC This Week

Horizon Foundation Sounds of The City Presents soul and R&B songstress Syleena Johnson on Thursday, July 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Join in for a free outdoor concert starring soul and R&B songstress Syleena Johnson! Her sultry voice shines on every song-whether it's a heartfelt confessional or an empowering battle cry.

NJPAC's famous free outdoor concert series brings residents together every week in Chambers Plaza. All concerts take place on Thursdays from 6 to 8:30PM in Chambers Plaza, directly outside NJPAC's theaters.



Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter Syleena Johnson, daughter of the legendary blues and soul singer Syl Johnson, combines classic soul and R&B style with a uniquely sultry voice. The Chicago-based songstress has collaborated with everyone from Kanye West and Common to Anthony Hamilton. Her 11th studio album, Woman, dropped in 2020.

