Swingin' Holiday Event Celebrates Frank Sinatra

A lively swingin' holiday event, featuring the marvelous music and award-winning career of Frank Sinatra, is being presented by producer Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications and The Rat Pack Music Alliance.

Frank Sinatra was born on December 12, 1915, although sadly passed away on May 14, 1998. This memorable tribute event will celebrate what would be his 107th birthday, as well as joyously deliver a generous helping of holiday merriment!

The cool festivities will take place on Sunday, December 4, 2022, beginning promptly at 11am until 2pm, at Cherry Valley Country Club, 125 Country Club Road, Skillman, New Jersey.

There will be a mix of live entertainment, a tasty breakfast buffet and an engaging chat by three distinguished Frank Sinatra aficionados, Charles "Chuck" Granata, Dana Polan and Brian Mark.

This is the second event, in a special series presented by Ms. Morris, where Mr. Granata, Mr. Mark and Mr. Polan together have shared their fascinating insights and personal stories about Mr. Sinatra.

Charles L. "Chuck" Granata, a leading expert on Frank Sinatra, is a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. Mr. Granata is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, and well known as the producer of Nancy Sinatra's radio program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Brian Mark is the son of legendary broadcaster Sid Mark, and Executive Producer of Orange Productions' nationally syndicated radio program The Sounds of Sinatra with Sid Mark. For the past 30 years he has produced The Sounds of Sinatra alongside his father, Sid Mark. Unfortunately, Sid Mark, the ever popular and iconic radio host, passed away earlier this year. But Brian and Sid shared many extraordinary moments together, as well as a vast number of unforgettable experiences with both radio personalities and entertainment luminaries such as Frank Sinatra Jr., Nancy Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Vic Damone and more.

Quoting Brian, "Working with my father has been the best years of my life and I look forward to continuing the tradition of Sid Mark & Frank Sinatra."

Dana Polan is Professor of Cinema Studies at New York University and an author of ten books in film and media. He has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the former President of the Society for Cinema Studies, and in 2003 was selected as one of that year's Academy Foundation Scholars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In addition to the exciting guest speakers, a sleigh ride of entertainment continues as Sinatra fans will be delighted by the sensational song stylings of Jazz vocalist Zack Alexander, winner of the 2016 'Sinatra Idol' competition in Hoboken, who will perform a medley of classic Frank Sinatra tunes and holiday favorites!

Advance tickets are required to attend. Tickets are on sale now. A code number will be required to enter the ticket site to purchase. For more information, contact Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com