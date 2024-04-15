Sussex Tech School Board Plans Cuts To Theater Department

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Sparta Independent reports Sussex County Technical School's Board of Education is set to discuss significant program cuts in an upcoming meeting on Thursday, April 18, at 4 p.m. The meeting will take place in the high school auditorium located at 105 N. Church Road.

An online petition to oppose these cuts has gathered over 1,700 signatures. The petition was initiated by Charles Hudson, a senior at Sussex Tech, on the platform change.org. The board proposes to discontinue the architectural technology, graphic communications, and theater arts programs.

Hudson expressed concerns about the impact of these cuts, stating, "These dozens of kids are being robbed of their shop and likely will be unable to graduate from Tech."

Hudson also highlighted the unique opportunities provided by these programs, such as industry-recognized certifications from Adobe in the graphics shop, which are valued by employers and colleges alike.

The proposed cuts, recommended by the superintendent for efficiency and economic reasons, would eliminate two employee positions and are slated to take effect on July 1.

Jessica Nicole Majtczak, a freshman in the architecture program, has reached out to Superintendent Gus Modla and other administrators, urging a reconsideration of the decision. In her letter, she describes the architecture program as a vital space for learning and creativity, saying, "To hear that this shop, this classroom of learning and creativity, will no longer be accessible to myself, my friends, and generations to come is like a profound loss."