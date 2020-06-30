Surflight Theatre to Present Outdoor Shows in 'Big Top' This Summer

NJArts.net has reported that Beach Haven's Surflight Theatre will be presenting live shows this summer in an open-air tent the theater is calling the "Big Top". They will be presenting Cabaret July 10-Aug. 2, followed by Mamma Mia! Aug. 4-30.

Producing artistic director Steve Steiner shared that capacity will range from around 170 to 215 per show, and will comply with social distancing rules.

He said: "We will rearrange the seating for each performance...For instance, there may be four people seated together, then six feet, then two people together, then six feet, then one person by himself, then six feet, then five people. The next row will be six feet behind that row. And so on throughout the entire tent."

Performers and crew members will be tested for COVID-19 and monitored for high temperatures. They will also live with each other for the duration of each show.

