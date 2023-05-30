 Surflight Theatre Opens 2023 Season With STEEL PIER

Surflight Theatre is opening their 2023 Season with a show celebrating the magnificent history of Atlantic City’s Steel Pier in the 1930’s: Kander and Ebb’s STEEL PIER the Musical.

The heyday of the “Showplace of the Nation” in the 1930’s will be showcased as this musical filled with heart, determination, great dancing and a powerful story of surviving and succeeding in the world of dance marathons unfolds on our stage.

The Steel Pier has a wonderful storied past filled with dance marathons, diving horses, animal acts, diving bells, many years of famous big bands and famous singers, bathing beauties, pageants and gangsters. With the original Broadway show being musical directed and had vocal arrangements by a former Surflight Musical Director, David Loud, it is the first of many shows Surflight will be featuring that have had previous ties to Surflight Theatre in one way or another as we move towards our 75 Anniversary in 2024!

Paula Hammons Sloan directs and choreographs. Ms. Sloan also serves as Surflight’s resident Director and Choreographer, Education Director and General Manager, Her work was recently seen in Surflight’s White Christmas, American in Paris, Xanadu and The Addams Family. Musical Direction by Ricky Pope, Scenic Design by Chris Strangfeld, Costume Design by Ilana Lupkin, Sound Design by David Ciolorito, and Lighting Design by Cliff Spulock.

Steel Pier also stars Deanna Doyle as Rita Racine. Ms. Doyle was last seen on the Surflight stage as Vera in the 2010 On Your Toes, among other roles that season. She since performed in the Broadway companies of Phantom of the Opera (Meg Giry) and Tuck Everlasting (17 year old Winnie, Astaire award nominee) and was highly acclaimed as Ivy in Barrington Stage’s pre Broadway On the Town. Also starring, Vince Wingerter (seen on the National Tour of Mamma Mia! and Several regional productions of White Christmas) as Bill Kelly, Jonathan Van Dyke as Mick Hamilton, whose previous Surflight credits include in Mamma Mia!, Cabaret, I Love You’re Your Perfect, We Need a Little Christmas and Director of Sh Boom. Mike Brennan (most recently seen in White Christmas, Addams Family and An American in Paris at Surflight) will play Mr. Walker, Jacob Lill (recently seen as Phil Davis in Surflight’s White Christmas) will play Buddy Becker with Madeline Dunn as Better Becker. Favorite Alison Nusbaum will be Shelby Stevens (seen last season as Tammy in Escape to Margaritaville, Grandma in Addams Family, and Martha in White Christmas. The ensemble will be filled out with Kyle Atkinson, Alexandra Brown, Rhagan Carter, Ben Halperin, Angelina Mancuso, Giulia Marolda, Gabriela Moncivais, Brendan Sheehan, Isaiah Tucker, Bailey Greemon, Ryan Hans, Tanner Kirol, Jack Lynch. Gina Marcinkowski, Sean McCrystal, Jessica Sanzone and Abigail Vernon.