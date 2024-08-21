Surflight Theatre Continues 2024 Season with HEAD OVER HEELS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Surflight Theatre continues their 2024 Season with the new Broadway hit, Head Over Heels. Head Over Heels is the bold musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's, including the hit songs, We Got the Beat, Our Lips Are Sealed, Vacation, Belinda Carlisle's Heaven is a Place on Earth and Mad About You. A modern musical fairy tale where once-upon-a-time is right now, it follows the escapades of a royal family who set out on a journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction. New York Magazine calls it “a clever, delightful, bubbly, exuberant party!”

James Bond directs. In New York, England and regionally, James has directed over 250 productions, including classics, musicals, and new works. He has worked his way through directing two thirds of Shakespeare's canon at such renowned theatres as The Pearl Theatre Company (NYC), The Illinois Shakespeare Festival, The Virginia Shakespeare Festival, MaineStage Shakespeare, Richmond Shakespeare, and the Quill Theatre Company, among others. His production of King Lear was nominated for a record breaking seven Richmond Critics Circle Awards including Best Play and Best Direction. Over the past 25 years at Surflight, he has directed Something Rotten, Margaritaville, Jesus Christs Superstar, Accomplice, The Odd Couple, Wait Until Dark, The Man Who Came to Dinner, Harvey, Swingtime Canteen, The Miracle Worker, Dial “M” for Murder, The Lion in Winter, Biloxi Blues, Lend me a Tenor, The Mousetrap, The Secret Garden, Blithe Spirit, and Ten Little Indians. As a theatre educator, James taught for seven summers at Stagedoor Manor; was the drama teacher at Greenwich Village Middle School: and has been a guest lecturer of theatre at the Universities of Virginia, Wyoming, Oklahoma, William & Mary, The Principal, and Appalachian State and spent 6 years on the faculty of Broward College. James has adjudicated performances for the Southeastern Theatre Conference, Thespians, and the Miss United States Pageant.James holds a BFA in Theatre Management from Ithaca College and an MFA in Directing from the University of California at Davis and currently presides over the Southern Shakespeare Company as Artistic Director. He is a member in good standing with the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical and labor union.

Elizabeth Troxler choreographs. Elizabeth Troxler is thrilled to be back at Surflight again after directing Legally Blonde and choreographing Chess in the 2022 Season. Other Surflight shows she has loved being a part of during previous summer seasons are Matilda, Cabaret, Newsies & Bright Star. This year marked the world premiere of her original ballet of Peter Pan in Houston, TX. Her NYC credits include Daughter of Society, On This Wondrous Sea, Free To

Be, and On The Town, to celebrate Leonard Bernstein's 100th Birthday. Elizabeth directed a dance film, Dancing Through…, with The Tank NYC, the lighting design team from American Ballet Theatre, 10 award winning choreographers, and over 100 Broadway performers, dancers & creatives. Elizabeth then became the founder and artistic director of Allongé Films which has since won awards at the Tokyo Movie Awards, Prague Music Video Awards and WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival. Elizabeth has performed in many regional theater productions including Brigadoon (Maggie), Mame, Beauty & the Beast, Anything Goes, CATS, and Thoroughly Modern Millie, as well as in the national tour of Sweet Charity. She has danced numerous classical ballet roles in ballets such as Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, & Les Sylphides. Juliet Stith is the Assistant to the Choreographer.

The show will also feature Musical Direction by Nicholas Kaminski, Scenic Design by Christopher Strangfeld, Costume Design by Carla Glant assisted by Amanda Chiaro, Sound Design by Ian Wehrle, and Lighting Design by Anthony Marinaro. Production Stage Manager Kathryn Ronan.

Head Over Heels Stars stars Don Daniels (last seen in Surflight Theatre as Thomas Andrews in Titanic, as Reverend Shaw Moore in Footloose, Luther Billis in South Pacific and the Old Man in A Christmas Story, along with other credits including Ziggy in the 1st National Tour of Young Frankenstein and the National Tour of Big River) as King Basilius, Dwan Hayes (regional credits including Mame, Saturday Night Fever, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Raisin In The Sun and the tour of Buddy….The Buddy Holly Story) as Queen Gynecia, Sean McCrystal ( as Musidorus, Gabriela Moncivais as Philoclea, Lanie Walsh as Pamela, and Giulia Marolda as Mopsa, Mike Brennan as Dametas, and Alison Nusbaum as Pythio. The rest of the cast includes Surflight's Resident Company and newcomers: Lexie Brown, Muryenn Fields, Vincent Law, Jacob Lill, Gina Marcinkowski, Anthony Recine, Emily Steindl, and Teagan Tillman.

