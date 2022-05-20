Summer Improv Class Announced For Kids 12-17 at the Theater Project

The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, is offering a three-week Improv Workshop for kids 12-17 from July 11-29. The workshop will meet Monday through Friday, 6:00 - 7:30 pm, with a final free performance for friends and family Friday, July 28. Sessions will be held at the Boys and Girls Club of Union, 1050 Jeanette Ave, in Union Township, NJ.

The cost of the workshop is $250, but parents can save 20% through early registration (prior to June 6) at TheTheaterProject.org /improv-workshop. Additional information is available on the website or by calling 908 809-8865.

The sessions will be led by teaching artist/director TJ Bodnar, who has worked with students throughout New Jersey. "This no pressure workshop is perfect for youth new to improv or those with experience. Our goal is to create a friendly community based on positivity and laughter," says Bodnar. "But the benefits are huge. Even corporations are encouraging improv training to develop confidence in public speaking and on-your-feet thinking -- the skills we build here will pay dividends for years to come in any field." Bodnar is the co-founder of Monmouth County Youth Theatre, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing performance opportunities to students in the community.

Gaining regional recognition for its ongoing projects during the pandemic-including its annual Young Playwrights Competition, ARK (Actors Reading with Kids) program and its recently launched "The Theater Project Thinks About" podcasts-The Theater Project was just one of 22 organizations in New Jersey receiving prestigious NEA grants for 2021.

To learn more about the company's work, visit https://www.thetheaterproject.org/