Students From Parsippany Join National Geographic Live Speaker Bertie Gregory At MPAC

Over 1,000 area schoolchildren had the opportunity to attend a National Geographic Live lecture by award-winning photographer Bertie Gregory at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, May 1. The event was free to schools thanks to the generous support of BASF.



BASF, based in Florham Park, sponsored an entire day of National Geographic Live activities at MPAC with Gregory. In addition to the school presentation, he spoke at a Lunch and Learn for area photographers and other invited guests and held a free public evening presentation which drew over 900 patrons.



Gregory spoke on the topic of "A Wild Life." Whether camping with wolves on Vancouver's western beaches, pursuing peregrine falcons in London, or filming leopards in the streets of Mumbai, he discussed the essence of what it means to coexist peacefully-with respect and humor-alongside the magnificent creatures of the natural world.



Gregory's appearance at MPAC marks the seventh year that BASF has sponsored MPAC's National Geographic Live Earth Day events. In the course of those seven years, over 14,000 children and adults have been treated to interesting and informative lectures about nature and the environment by some of the world's greatest photographers.



"For the past seven years, our cooperation with MPAC and National Geographic has fostered great awareness for the incredible world that surrounds us," said Andrea Studwell, BASF's event program coordinator. "This top-quality educational programming inspires and engages schoolchildren, and adults alike, to develop an appreciation for our many valuable natural resources and wildlife."



"Our free National Geographic Live lectures are always a highlight of our season and a must-see event for anyone who has an interest in nature and living in a more sustainable world," added Allison Larena, President and CEO of MPAC. "We thank BASF for being our partner for this program and helping us make these events free to schools and the public."



Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2018-2019 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. The Mayo Performing Arts Center has been designated a Major Presenting Organization by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.





