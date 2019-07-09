State Theatre New Jersey's 2019-20 Broadway Season On Sale Next Week

Tickets for State Theatre New Jersey's 2019-20 Broadway Season, featuring Tony Award-winning hits, beloved classics, and some returning favorites, goes on sale Friday, July 19 at 10am.

A "Broadway Buy More Save More" program will also launch on July 19. Ticket buyers who purchase two Broadway shows save 10%, 3 shows save 15%. Ticket buyers can also become a season ticket holder and save 20%. For more information visit STNJ.org/Broadway or call Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW.

Season tickets for the State Theatre's Broadway shows come with an array of benefits, from first access to the best seats, 20% savings on single ticket prices, 20% savings on any show added to the Broadway season, bring your friends 15% discounts, exclusive concierge access to handle seating needs,ree exchanges within the same show, and free parking (when at least two 7- or 8-show season tickets are purchased).

Combined, this season's Broadway shows have received 18 Tonys, three Grammys, 17 Drama Desk Awards, and six Outer Critics Circle Awards. This amazing, award-winning Broadway Series kicks off on November 8-10 with the Tony and Grammy Award-winner, Beautiful-The Carole King Musical, featuring hits such as "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," and "Natural Woman." Also in November, The SpongeBob Musical makes its State Theatre debut on November 29-December 30. Other shows include Jersey Boys on December 3-4, Fiddler on the Roof on December 20-22, The Color Purple on January 30-February 1, The Play That Goes Wrong on April 2-4, Cats on May 8-10, and Once On This Island on June 5-7.

Also included in the "Buy More Save More" offer are two additional shows: Taj Express - The Bollywood Musical Revue on November 16 and Masters of Illusion on February 28.

2019-20 STATE THREATRE NEW JERSEY BROADWAY SEASON:

Beautiful-The Carole King Musical

Fri, November 8, 2019 at 8pm

Sat, November 9, 2019 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, November 10, 2019 at 2pm

For five years, Beautiful, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole King musical, has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman."

Tickets range from $40-$98.

Taj Express

The Bollywood Musical Revue

Sat, November 16, 2019 at 8pm

Bollywood comes to the State Theatre with Taj Express! Produced, directed, and choreographed by sisters Shruti and Vaibhavi Merchant, this spectacular musical event features songs from Oscar-winner A.R Rahman (Slumdog Millionaire). Written by Toby Gough, Taj Express is a high energy celebration of new India's pop music, Bollywood culture, and deep traditions featuring thrilling live music, joyful dance, and colorful costumes.

Tickets range from $40-$98.

The SpongeBob Musical

Fri, November 29, 2019 at 8pm

Sat, November 30, 2019 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, December 1, 2019 at 2pm

A legendary roster of Grammy Award-winners. A visionary director and a Tony Award-winning design team. One of the world's most beloved characters. Turn them loose on stage and what do you get? The musical The New York Times declares, "BRILLIANT!" Broadway's best creative minds reimagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart, and pure theatricality in "a party for the eyes and ears" (Daily Beast). The 2018 Best Musical winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Tickets range from $40-$98.

Jersey Boys

Tue, December 3, 2019 at 8pm

Wed, December 4, 2019 at 8pm

This Tony and Grammy Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon is the behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Featuring the legendary top ten hits: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)."

Tickets range from $40-$98.

Fiddler on the Roof

Fri, December 20, 2018 at 8pm

Sat, December 21, 2019 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, December 22, 2019 at 2pm

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters; husbands and wives; and life, love, and laughter. Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I, and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins.

Tickets range from $40-$98.

The Color Purple

Thu, January 30, 2020 at 8pm

Fri, January 31, 2020 at 8pm

Sat, February 1, 2020 at 2pm & 8pm

With a soul-raising, Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime, and blues, The Color Purple is an unforgettable and intensely moving revival of an American classic. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and Academy Award-nominated feature film, The Color Purple leaves its mark on the soul. This joyous American classic about a young woman's journey to love and triumph in the American South has conquered Broadway in an all-new "ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold" (The New York Times).

Tickets range from $40-$98.

Masters of Illusion

Fri, February 28, 2020 at 8pm

Masters of Illusion includes grand illusions, levitation, escapologists, comedy magic, sleight of hand, and more. A hit TV show on The CW, this live show of Masters of Illusion features comedic magician Chipper Lowell; illusionist Michael Turco; magician Naathan Phan, who is regularly featured on the CW show; the mysterious, mischievous, cirque group, The Monks; and rock and roll illusionist Tommy Wind. Program Subject to Change.

Tickets range from $35-$75.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Thu, April 2, 2020 at 8pm

Fri, April 3, 2020 at 8pm

Sat, April 4, 2020 at 2pm & 8pm

What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You'd get The Play That Goes Wrong, Broadway and London's award-winning smash comedy! Called "A gut-busting hit" (The New York Times) and "The funniest play Broadway has ever seen" (The Huffington Post), this classic murder mystery is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania delivering "A riotous explosion of comedy" (Daily Beast) that is "Tons of fun for all ages" (The Huffington Post)!

Tickets range from $40-$98.

Cats

Fri, May 8, 2020 at 8pm

Sat, May 9, 2020 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, May 10, 2020 at 2pm & 7pm

Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Cats tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom), and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new Cats for a new generation!

Tickets range from $40-$98.

Once On This Island

Fri, June 5, 2020 at 8pm

Sat, June 6, 2020 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, June 7, 2020 at 2pm

Winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, Once On This Island is the sweeping, universal tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl in search of her place in the world, and ready to risk it all for love. The groundbreaking vision of two-time Tony Award nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live) conjures up "a place where magic is possible and beauty is apparent for all to see!" (The Huffington Post). With a score that bursts with life from Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the Tony Award-winning songwriters of Anastasia and Ragtime, Once On This Island is a timeless testament to theater's unlimited possibilities.

Tickets range from $40-$98.





