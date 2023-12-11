State Theatre New Jersey to Present Salute To Vienna - New Year's Concert

A New Year's Eve tradition returns, State Theatre New Jersey presents Salute to Vienna – New Year's Concert on Sunday, December 31 at 5pm. Tickets range from $39-$129.

Salute to Vienna recreates the beloved Neujahrskonzert, hosted each year in Vienna's legendary Musikverein. The exuberant music of Johann Strauss and his contemporaries' springs to vibrant life with selections from beloved operettas, elegant dances, lively overtures, and the beautiful Blue Danube Waltz.

Salute to Vienna features the Strauss Symphony of America led by conductor Gregory Vajda, conductor (Budapest) with soprano, Sera Gösch (Vienna) and tenor, Brian Cheney (New York). The program also features dancers from Europaballett (Austria) and International Champion Ballroom Dancers.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

