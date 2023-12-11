Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

State Theatre New Jersey to Present Salute To Vienna - New Year's Concert

Featuring the Strauss Symphony of America, soprano Sera Gösch, tenor Brian Cheney, and dancers from Europaballett and International Champion Ballroom Dancers.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

A New Year's Eve tradition returns, State Theatre New Jersey presents Salute to Vienna – New Year's Concert on Sunday, December 31 at 5pm. Tickets range from $39-$129. 

 

Salute to Vienna recreates the beloved Neujahrskonzert, hosted each year in Vienna's legendary Musikverein. The exuberant music of Johann Strauss and his contemporaries' springs to vibrant life with selections from beloved operettas, elegant dances, lively overtures, and the beautiful Blue Danube Waltz.  

 

Salute to Vienna features the Strauss Symphony of America led by conductor Gregory Vajda, conductor (Budapest) with soprano, Sera Gösch (Vienna) and tenor, Brian Cheney (New York). The program also features dancers from Europaballett (Austria) and International Champion Ballroom Dancers. 

  

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply. 

  

About State Theatre New Jersey 

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. “Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey” can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tom Jones, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances. 


BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; THE PROM, ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST, Surflight Theatre & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING and the Play SECOND CHANCES Come to Teaneck This Month

Featuring the music of Avi Kunstler, a special evening of selections from THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING, preceded by a staged reading of the play SECOND CHANCES, will be presented by Black Box Studios on Saturday, December 23rd, 8:00 PM at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ.

Open Mic Night Comes to Debonair Music Hall This Month

 Black Box Studios and Liberty Arts presents a monthly OPEN MIC NIGHT for music, comedy, and more on Thursday, December 21st, 7:30PM at Debonair Music Hall.

Sinatra Scholar Talks Frank at Swingin' New Jersey Birthday Bash

All who attended the “Jolly Sinatra Birthday and Holiday Giving Event!” on Sunday, December 10, 2023, overlooking the lovely marina in Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey, were wowed by the fascinating lecture given by Sinatra Scholar Charles L. “Chuck” Granata,  who relayed stories and personal insights about the ever popular musical icon, Frank Sinatra.

