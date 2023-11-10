State Theatre New Jersey to Present A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS in December

Experience a night of awe-inspiring acrobatics, dazzling illusions, and holiday cheer.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Student Blog: You Think Harvard, Yale, and Columbia Have Low Acceptance Rates? Try 0.4% fo Photo 1 Student Blog: You Think Harvard, Yale, and Columbia Have Low Acceptance Rates? Try 0.4% for a BFA in Musical Theatre
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

State Theatre New Jersey to Present A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS in December

State Theatre New Jersey presents A Magical Cirque Christmas – A Holiday Variety Show on Friday, December 1 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $39-$99.  

 

A Magical Cirque Christmas is the ultimate holiday experience—a variety show loaded with nostalgia, charm, comedy, music, and magic. The cast of world-class acrobats, contortionists, and aerialists will push the boundaries and defy gravity. The show also features a captivating holiday musical score.  

 

Featured acts include Jonathan Rinny (rolla bolla, unicycle, juggling performer) and Aryn Shelander (contortionist and aerial foot archer). Rinny, a fourth-generation circus artist, captures the attention of audiences with his balance and precision as he bends beyond the nature of human potential while climbing higher and higher in the air on an always-moving surface. Simon Cowell of America's Got Talent called Rinny “the best rolla bolla act I have ever seen.” Shelander is trained in Mongolian Contortion and is the creator of aerial archery. She has performed on America's Got Talent, France's Got Talent, across North America, Europe, and the Mediterranean. Also featured is the graceful, flexible, and hypnotic acrobat Shelander as well as other high-flying aerial artists and stunning acrobats. 

 

“This year, we have reimagined every aspect of A Magical Cirque Christmas. Our team of visionary artists and creators have crafted a show that promises to mesmerize audiences of all ages,” said Co-Directors Louanne MADORMA and Mark “Swany” Swanhart. “Get ready for a fusion of holiday charm, a musical sleighride and visual breathtaking performances. We believe that Christmas is a time for making memories so mark your calendars for the most anticipated A Magical Cirque Christmas ever.” 

 

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at Click Here. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply. 

  

About State Theatre New Jersey 

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. “Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey” can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances. 

 

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund. 




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Mercer County Community College President to Make Her Kelsey Theatre Stage Debut In PARFUM Photo
Mercer County Community College President to Make Her Kelsey Theatre Stage Debut In PARFUMERIE

Mercer County Community College President, Dr. Deborah E. Preston, will be making her stage debut in 'Parfumerie' at Kelsey Theatre. This article discusses her passion for theater and how it has influenced her understanding of people.

2
Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month Photo
Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month

The Visual and Performing Arts Department at Teaneck High Schoo will present two one acts by Adam Szymkowicz.

3
Middlesex County Plays-in-the-Park to Present ANY DREAM WILL DO- An Evening Of Andrew Lloy Photo
Middlesex County Plays-in-the-Park to Present ANY DREAM WILL DO- An Evening Of Andrew Lloyd Webber

Middlesex County Plays-in-the-Park will present a new production for Winter 2023: Any Dream Will Do – An Evening of Andrew Lloyd Webber. Get ready for a captivating performance on December 9th and 10th.

4
Morvens Annual FESTIVAL OF TREES to Return This Month Photo
Morven's Annual FESTIVAL OF TREES to Return This Month

Morven's annual winter exhibition, Festival of Trees, returns this month. Enjoy the museum's elegantly decorated galleries, mantels, and porches, celebrating history, pop culture, sustainability, and superheroes.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway Video
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE Video
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Video
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
The Wizard Of Oz in New Jersey The Wizard Of Oz
Church of the Good Shepherd (11/03-11/12)Tracker
GREASE in New Jersey GREASE
Algonquin Arts Theatre (5/10-5/19)
Check Please in New Jersey Check Please
Playhouse 22 (3/09-3/17)
Fiddler on the Roof in New Jersey Fiddler on the Roof
Algonquin Arts Theatre (4/06-4/21)
Auschwitz Tour Guide Show in New Jersey Auschwitz Tour Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
MISERY in New Jersey MISERY
Algonquin Arts Theatre (2/24-3/03)
Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich in New Jersey Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/14-1/14)
DEATHtrap in New Jersey DEATHtrap
Algonquin Arts Theatre (1/19-1/28)
Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony in New Jersey Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (12/01-12/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You