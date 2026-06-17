State Theatre New Jersey to Launch Free Summer Movie Series With A MINECRAFT MOVIE and More

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State Theatre New Jersey has announced the return of its Free Summer Movie Series, beginning July 7 and continuing through August 4.

The annual program will feature five family-friendly films presented free of charge to the community. Tickets are free, but advance registration is required through STNJ.org. All screenings will be presented with Spanish subtitles and will be offered at both 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The 2026 lineup includes:

Free Summer Movie Series Schedule

July 7 – A Minecraft Movie

July 14 – Lilo & Stitch

July 21 – Zootopia 2

July 28 – How to Train Your Dragon

August 4 – The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

The series offers children, families, summer camps, and community groups the opportunity to enjoy recent family films inside the historic State Theatre New Jersey in downtown New Brunswick.

Originally opened in 1921 as a movie palace, the venue now features a state-of-the-art HD digital cinema projection system, including a 46-foot Stewart film screen, Barco projector, and digital surround sound system.

For tickets and additional information, visit STNJ.org or call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469).

About State Theatre New Jersey

State Theatre New Jersey, a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, celebrated its 100th anniversary following a major renovation completed in December 2021. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, the theatre has become one of New Jersey's premier performing arts venues and was featured in PBS's Treasures of New Jersey documentary series.

Located in the heart of New Brunswick's arts district, State Theatre New Jersey is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than 6.5 million visitors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. The venue generates an estimated annual economic impact of more than $18 million for New Brunswick and the surrounding region.

Its programming includes Broadway productions, concerts, comedy, dance, family entertainment, educational performances, and sensory-friendly events. Recent performers have included Diana Ross, Tom Jones, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick Jr., Peter Frampton, and Leanne Morgan.

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are supported in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.

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