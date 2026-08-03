JOB by Max Wolf Friedlich to Open at Princeton's Chimera Productions

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New Jersey-based theater company Chimera Productions is proud to present its 17th production, Job by Max Wolf Friedlich, in Princeton, New Jersey on August 13, 14, and 15 at 8 p.m.. The play, presented in the intimate 60-seat theater inside Princeton's Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, is a psychological thriller that offers a sharp, darkly funny, and unsettling examination of our addiction to work, the internet, the cost of modern life, and what we're willing to sacrifice to belong.

The 80-minute drama unfolds entirely within a single therapy session. Jane, a young woman placed on leave after a breakdown at her Big Tech job went viral, will do almost anything to get back to work. Her new therapist, Lloyd, holds the power to authorize her return, but the more they talk, the more the power dynamics between them twist and unravel in unexpected ways.

Davis and Griffiths are committed to keeping theater affordable, with tickets available for as little as $20, comparable to a movie ticket, thereby opening the art form to a wide range of audiences. This production of Job stars Ann Gambourg and Jeffrey Alan Davis.

Tickets will be available at the door starting at 7:30 p.m. each night of the performance for $25 ($20 for Students/Seniors and ACP members), via cash, Venmo or PayPal.

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