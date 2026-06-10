BLUEY'S BIG PLAY to Come to State Theatre New Jersey

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Bluey's Big Play, the theatrical adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning children's television series, will come to State Theatre New Jersey for performances on June 16 and 17.

Presented at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, Bluey's Big Play features brilliantly crafted puppets and brings Bluey, Bingo, Mum (Chilli), and Dad (Bandit) to life on stage in an original live adventure for audiences of all ages.

When Dad is looking forward to a little afternoon relaxation, Bluey and Bingo have other plans. Armed with games, imagination, and plenty of cleverness, the sisters set out to get Dad off his bean bag in a story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and featuring music by series composer Joff Bush.

Since premiering in Australia in 2020, Bluey's Big Play has toured throughout the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, the United States, Europe, Singapore, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates, reaching millions of fans around the world.

“After an incredible journey touring around the world, we're beyond excited to bring Bluey's Big Play back to New Jersey audiences,” said Renata Bisgaard, Senior Live Events Manager, BBC Studios ANZ. “The love for Bluey continues to grow, and we can't wait for families around the country to experience the joy, laughter and heart of this special live show.”

The production features original voices from the television series, including Melanie Zanetti as Mum and David McCormack as Dad. The show is directed by Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Company and is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.

Since debuting in 2018, Bluey has become an international phenomenon, earning numerous honors including a 2025 TV WEEK Logie Award for Best Children's Program, a BAFTA Children & Young People Award, multiple AACTA Awards, and an International Emmy Award.

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