The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $22-$45.

One of the most beloved characters of all time, Scooby-Doo and his mystery-solving friends will embark on a new adventure to solve a brand new mystery brought to life through cutting-edge technology, original music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive video, aerial arts, acrobatics, and video mapping.

In Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, fans of music, discovery, and gh-gh-ghosts won't need a passport to travel with Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma to Alta Luz, a fictitious South American town where ghostly sightings of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold) threaten to scare attendees away from the annual music festival and Incan sun god celebration. Through dialogue, dance, song, and amazing landscapes, audiences will join the journey as the Gang takes the Mystery Machine on its first flight to a land of ancient civilizations, legends, and culture.

Led by award-winning creators Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson, Monlove is a full production company has been creating live experiences and unforgettable stories since 2005. Monlove delivers "turnkey projects" for audiences seeking unique experiences. Their credo is to innovate with ideas that send a message of love and hope to the world. Previous productions include Ice Age Live!, The Nut Job Live & Friends, and many Cirque du Soleil productions.





For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org.



