State Theatre New Jersey Presents PLAY AT HOME

State Theatre New Jersey joins theaters across the country in the Play at Home project. The Play at Home micro-commissioning initiative is a collaboration between theaters as a response to the rapidly changing landscape of the performing arts during this global crisis. The mission of the initiative is to continue to inspire joy and creativity through live theater.

As a part of this collaboration, the State Theatre has micro-commissioned theater for three playwrights/creators to write a short play or musical (10 minutes or less). All plays-which are available for free download-are intended for families or small groups of people to perform together at home. Groups can pick a play to produce from their living rooms and are encouraged to share them on social media at #PlayatHomePlays. Participants can upload their performance to YouTube and tag #PlayatHomePlays for a chance to be featured on the Play at Home website.

"We are very excited to join theaters across the country for the Play at Home project," said Sarah K. Chaplin, State Theatre New Jersey President & CEO. "We hope it will help spark creativity and inspire people to keep the arts alive while safe at home."

State Theatre New Jersey has commissioned Keli Goff (The Birds and the Bees and Brownies and...Sir Mix-A-Lot?) Madeline Sayet (Pets Need Privacy Too), and Kristoffer Diaz (The Bridge).



The new micro-commissioning initiative begun by Baltimore Center Stage (Stephanie Ybarra, Artistic Director; Michael Ross, Executive Director), Long Wharf Theatre (Jacob G. Padrón, Artistic Director; Kit Ingui, Managing Director), The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director), The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (Hana Sharif, Artistic Director; Mark Bernstein, Managing Director), and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (Maria Manuela Goyanes, Artistic Director; Emika Abe, Managing Director), recently announced their 100th playwright commission, ensuring that $50,000 has gone directly to playwrights in need in this time of crisis.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You